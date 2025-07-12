Saturday, July 12, 2025
West Bengal: Madhu Molla shares derogatory image of child urinating on Lord Shiva, police issue warning against sharing image but omit name of the perpetrator

It remains unclear whether the perpetrator has been arrested. It may be noted that the West Bengal police carefully omitted the name of Madhu Molla in its tweet.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: Madhu Molla shares derogatory image of child urinating on Lord Shiva, police issue warning against sharing image but omit name of the perpetrator
Madhu Molla and picture of Lord Shiva

On Friday (11th July), BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform about a derogatory, anti-Hindu imagery posted by a Muslim youth named Madhu Molla.

Molla, who runs the Facebook page ‘Pagalir Pagal’ (পাগলীর পাগল), posted an image wherein a child was seen urinating on Lord Shiva. The caption of the image read, ‘Mahadev ki maa ki (swear words directed at the Hindu God’s mother).’

The incident occurred in the Mandirbazar area in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The accused is the son of one Mashruf Molla.

Screengrab of the tweet of Suvendu Adhikari

Following the incident, the locals filed a complaint with the Mandirbazar police.

In a tweet, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari informed, “Their audacity and insolence have reached such a level that they face no hesitation in spreading derogatory posts about Hindu gods and goddesses on social media. They know well that Mamata Banerjee’s police will not take any strict action against them.”

He directed the DGP of West Bengal police to take strict action against Madhu Molla and ensure his immediate arrest. The BJP leader warned that he would visit Mandirbazar and hold protests if the police failed to act against the accused.

After social media upheaval about the matter, the West Bengal police swung into action and put out a tweet.

“It has come to our notice that a religiously offensive image has been shared on social media, apparently by a resident of Mandirbazar PS. We have got the concerned profile locked and the post deleted. A specific case has already been registered and the offender will be legally dealt with at the earliest,” the police claimed.

It remains unclear whether the perpetrator has been arrested. It may be noted that the West Bengal police carefully omitted the name of Madhu Molla in its tweet.

The police warned netizens against sharing the image posted by him. “In the same breath, we urge all to behave responsibly and not to fuel disharmony by sharing screenshots of the image,” it claimed.

The West Bengal police have previously attempted to pass off extremists involved in temple vandalism as ‘individuals with unsound mind.’

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

