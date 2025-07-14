On Friday (11th July), the Meghalaya High Court allowed Hindu devotees to undertake a ‘symbolic pilgrimage’, devoid of any rituals, to the Mawjymbuin Cave in Mawsynram in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

The Yatra would begin from Mahadev Khola Dham in Shillong to the Mawjymbuin Cave, which houses a naturally formed Shivling. It would be supervised by district authorities.

The court imposed several conditions on the pilgrimage. This ranges from restrictions on the performance of puja or articles for performance of rituals such as flowers and incense sticks.

At the same time, Hindu devotees have been restricted from pouring water on the naturally formed Shivling. Only a ‘symbolic sprinkling’ of water will be allowed during the pilgrimage.

“This court also emphasises the need to maintain order and solemnity and to avoid any littering, or to cause any disruption of traffic movement,” the order read.

Objections against pouring of water on the Shivling have been raised by Dorbar Shnong of Mawsynram (the traditional village council responsible for governance in Mawsynram).

Dorbar Shnong vows to prevent puja at Mawjymbuin Cave

Dorbar Shnong claims to be the ‘owner‘ of the Mawjymbuin Cave and had previously campaigned against worshipping at the Shivling.

In January this year, the spokesperson of Dorbar Shnong claimed, “Since the beginning and till date, we don’t allow any group to come and perform religious rituals inside the cave.”

“However, any individual or group of people can visit the cave but they should respect the rules of the dorbar shnong, which we strongly prohibited worshipping inside the cave and to make the cave as a mandir or a temple as the cave is a tourist spot,” he warned.

The spokesperson mocked Hindu sentiments by claiming, “In the past, they have come and pour milk and burn essence and flowers, which has led to the dirtying of the cave and its surroundings.”

What happened in the past

With active support from churches and ministers in the Meghalaya government, Dorbar Shnong first banned Hindu worship at Mawjymbuin Cave in August 2024.

Dorbar Shnong’s executive committee announced that no group would be allowed to develop a place of worship at the cave. The decision came after the Hindu Yatra Pilgrimage group announced their plan to use the site for worship on 10th August and 11th August 2024.

The group had initially requested permission from the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah, which was refused. Then, they approached the Dorbar Shnong for permission. Dorbar Shnong expressed surprise at the fact that they were being bypassed initially by going directly to the DC.

At that time, it had triggered protests by Hindu groups not only in Meghalaya but also in Assam. The Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP), a Hindu organisation from Assam, threatened to block roads leading to Meghalaya from Assam if the ban was not lifted.

KSP President Sanjay Ranjan Borah had accused social organisations and Christian missionaries in Meghalaya of hatching a conspiracy to defame and destroy the Hindu faith and culture.

On the contrary, local student groups Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) South West Khasi Hills District and KSU Lawbah Border Area Circle have supported the decision to ban Hindu prayers at the site.

Student union leaders even issued a joint statement “We will not accept any attempt to use force to establish the place of worship despite opposition from the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong.” They emphasised the “need to preserve the natural form” of the cave.

The ruling National People’s Party also endorsed a ban on Hindu Puja at the sacred cave. Tourism minister Paul Lyngdoh had claimed, “The decision is logical and reasonable as the cave is a major tourist attraction. Allowing a particular religion to set up a place of worship can harm tourism in the area.”

“People from across the globe visit Mawjymbuin. A secular country like India cannot promote a place of worship in any tourist destination,” he brazened out.

Significance of Mawjymbuin Cave

Mawjymbuin Cave is a spiritual site, which is revered in Hinduism for its naturally formed Shivling. It is 209 m high and is made up of calcareous sandstones.

The Shivling is formed due to weathering, calcium carbonate deposition and dripping of mineral-enriched liquid. It is constantly bathed in water from a stalactite, which is shaped like a cow’s udder.

It is believed to have been in existence for thousands of years. In Hinduism, the Shivling is a manifestation of Lord Shiva in a formless, eternal cosmic energy.

During the month of Shravan, hordes of Hindu pilgrims across the country visit the cave as part of the Kanwar Yatra.

Lakhs of devotees clad in saffron attire walk barefoot to reach the cave and pay obeisance to the Shivalinga during the yatra. The cave is also visited by Hindu devotees during Mahashivratri.

But Hindus are now being denied their right to worship at the Mawjymbuin Cave in Mawsynram.