Multiple districts of Uttar Pradesh, Sitapur, Bareilly and Lakhimpur-Kheri, witnessed violent clashes during Muharram processions on Sunday, 6th July. Resulting in stone pelting, stick fighting, property damage and mob clashing.

Sitapur: Muslim mob attacked a shopkeeper with the sticks

On Sunday, 6th, July, Violence broke out during a Muharram procession in Sahadatnagar village, Sitapur. The Tazia was going from Shahadatnagar to Karbala, simultaneously, the Tazia of Nauwa Amberpur also reached Karbala. To make their way, Muslims started removing the bricks kept outside the shop of Benchelal. When he resisted, the argument started which later turned into a fight. Tajidars attacked the shopkeeper with the sticks.

As soon as the news of the incident spread, the people of Sahadatnagar reached the spot with sticks. The clash erupted between two groups and four people got injured. CO Maholi Deepak Singh and SHO Imalia Sultanpur Shyamu Kanojia reached the spot along with the police force and pacified both parties.

Due to the tension, the Tajiedar took the Tajiya back. Later, Tajiya was buried at around 1 AM. The police have shifted the injured to hospital and started an investigation into the matter. The police force has been deployed in the village. The administration has appealed to the people to maintain peace.

Bareilly: Muslims chanted slogans in support of Pakistan

Muslim mob created a ruckus while keeping Tajiya on Sunday, 6 July, in Faridpur, Bareilly. Tensions rose when individuals damaged a clothing shop’s slab while carrying the Tajiya. In response, upset shopkeepers halted the procession and closed the market, demanding action against those responsible. Shopkeepers also reported that slogans in support of Pakistan were shouted during the incident by the Muslims.

Upon receiving the news, representatives from Hindu organizations arrived at the scene. Consequently, shopkeepers began protesting alongside these groups. To quell the unrest, Faridpur SDM Mallika Jain and CO Sandeep Kumar Singh intervened and spoke to the shopkeepers.

After the police arrested the individuals involved and filed charges against them, the shopkeepers ended their demonstration, allowing the Muslim community to continue with the Tajiya procession.

Lakhimpur-Kheri: Stone pelting during Muharram procession

A similar case has come to light from Shardangar, Lakhimpur-Kheri where two groups pelted stones at each other. According to the reports, On Sunday afternoon, the Tajiya procession of Sansuri village reached the Bada village. The people involved in the procession were mourning and blowing white powder with firecrackers.

During this time, some mischievous elements threw white powder on the houses of Siyaram and Jamunadin When they protested, some people in the procession started beating up Jamunadin’s grandson Pankaj. The situation further deteriorated when stone pelting broke out between the two sides.

Tin sheds, solar panels and stoves of many houses were damaged. Some people alleged that miscreants involved in the procession forcibly entered the houses and also threatened them. A policeman was also reported to have sustained minor injuries, although the police have denied it

Police have registered a case against Talib, Zahid, Suleman and Noori on the basis of the victim Pankaj’s complain. OpIndia also has a copy of this FIR. CO City Ramesh Tiwari said that strict action will be taken against those who try to spoil the atmosphere.