“Murshidabad violence must not be forgotten”: Shocking photo exhibition in Delhi sparks fresh debate on Islamist atrocities in Bengal

In a powerful and moving exhibition held at New Delhi’s Constitution Club on July 25, 2025, Organiser media unveiled a series of disturbing photographs documenting the Islamist mob violence that shook Murshidabad, West Bengal, in April this year. The exhibit, curated with photos captured on the ground by journalist Nishant Azad, aimed to ensure that the atrocities are not buried under political silence—and that justice is neither delayed nor denied.

The photos showcased chilling visuals: grieving widows and children of Har Govind Das and Chandan Das—idol makers who were brutally killed; shattered Hindu idols; torched vehicles; and desecrated temples. The heart-wrenching imagery left a lasting impact on the attendees, who included prominent figures like Kanchan Gupta (senior advisor to the I&B Ministry), veteran journalist and ex-Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, and Organiser editor Prafull Ketkar.

Swapan Dasgupta issued a stark warning: “West Bengal is on the brink of becoming West Bangladesh. If we remain silent today, tomorrow’s Bengal may be unrecognizable.”

Calling it not just a law-and-order issue but one of national security, Ketkar emphasized, “This isn’t just about TMC vs BJP. The real victims are women, Dalits, and the ordinary Hindu who is now the biggest target of political and religious violence.”

Agnimitra Paul revealed that nine Hindu temples were demolished and idol-makers were murdered simply for being Hindu. She accused TMC leader Inam-ul-Haq of masterminding the violence, alleging it was premeditated and not spontaneous. She also slammed the police for inaction and the BSF for being kept “on mute mode.”

The speakers drew parallels with Kashmir, noting the use of mosques to incite mobs and the eerie silence of the intellectual class. “We don’t want Asansol to become Anantnag,” one speaker declared.

Kanchan Gupta raised alarms over shifting demographics: “Murshidabad is a ticking time bomb. In Sundarbans, Hindus are now worshipping the Islamic folk deity Bonbibi, and Tablighi Jamaat is camping unchecked in sensitive regions.” He criticized Mamata Banerjee for promoting an Urdu-first narrative even on official letterheads.

Author Deep Halder remarked grimly: “If a Panchayat-style series were made in Bengal, it’d be named Mirzapur. Even local polls are soaked in blood here.”

Closing the event, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, “Bengali Hindus need not flee—they need to fight. This is not the time for fear but for unity and courage.”