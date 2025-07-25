In a significant display of diplomatic goodwill and healthcare diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today presented two state-of-the-art BHISHM cubes to Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu during a ceremonial visit to mark the Maldives’ 60th Independence Day. The gifts underscored India’s commitment to fostering regional cooperation and enhancing emergency healthcare capabilities in the Indian Ocean region.

Presented BHISHM cubes to President Muizzu, reaffirming our partnership in service of the people. Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri (BHISHM) is a symbol of India’s commitment to timely and compassionate healthcare support. These deployable medical cubes carry… pic.twitter.com/zcld8DAu50 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2025

After the handover, PM Modi said that it reaffirms India’s partnership in service of the people. He posted on X, “Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri (BHISHM) is a symbol of India’s commitment to timely and compassionate healthcare support. These deployable medical cubes carry essential medicines and equipment for emergency care.”

Portable Hospitals for rapid deployment in emergencies

The BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri) cubes are compact and portable medical units, designed to provide rapid response in emergencies. The initiative, part of India’s “Aarogya Maitri” mission launched in 2024, aims to support disaster-hit and developing nations with timely and compassionate healthcare support.

The BHISHM cubes, developed under the guidance of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), are self-contained units tailored for disaster zones and conflict areas. At its core are compact, portable “mini cubes” filled with essential medicines and equipment, designed for rapid deployment in various emergencies. Equipped with essential medicines, trauma care supplies, surgical tools, and AI-driven coordination systems, these units can handle up to 200 emergency cases, including trauma and minor surgeries.

As per an official statement on the program, the BHISHM system is highly modular and scalable. Thirty-six mini cubes can be combined to form a mother cube, and two mother cubes create a full BHISHM Cube. Each complete cube can support medical care for up to 200 cases, including surgical procedures. The system incorporates advanced technology, featuring inventory management via Radio-frequency identification (RFID) and digital support in 180 languages.

A standout feature of the BHISHM Cube is its rapid deployment capability. In mass casualty incidents, the entire unit can be set up within just 12 minutes, bridging the crucial gap between primary and definitive care during the critical “golden hour” of emergencies. The cube comprises 72 easily transportable components, designed for versatile delivery methods including hand-carry, bicycle, or even drone transport.

The cubes are also built to withstand harsh conditions, as they are robust, waterproof, and lightweight. Their flexible configuration allows deployment in diverse emergency scenarios. The system can be quickly dispatched via airdrop or ground transportation, ensuring swift response to crises anywhere.

Further, advanced medical equipment within the cube is RFID-tagged for efficient management. A state-of-the-art software system, accessible via a tablet provided with the systems, allows operators to quickly locate items, monitor usage and expiry dates, and maintain readiness for future deployments.

The BHISHM Cube also integrates cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and data analytics. It also enhances disaster response by facilitating effective coordination, real-time monitoring, and efficient management of medical services in the field.

The cubes’ deployment in the Maldives enhances the island nation’s capacity to respond to natural disasters, a frequent challenge given its vulnerability to climate change. As Maldives is spread over 1192 coral islands grouped in 26 atolls without any land connectivity, providing healthcare services to the population is a big challenge. These BHISHM Cubes will greatly benefit the people of Maldives in this regard.