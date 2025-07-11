On Thursday, 10th July, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) announced that Priya Nair has been appointed as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer from 1st August 2025. She is succeeding Rohit Jawa, making her the first woman CEO in company’s 92-year history.

Priya Nair has become the first woman to lead HUL as CEO and MD. She will also join the HUL Board, subject to necessary approvals, and continue as a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE).

30 year journey with Hindustan Unilever

Priya Nair joined HUL in 1995. She started out in early roles like Consumer Insights Manager and Brand Manager. She worked on key products such as Dove, Rin, and Comfort. Over time, she led marketing for the laundry business. She then managed categories like oral care, deodorants, and customer development.

Nair served as General Manager for Customer Development in HUL’s western region. Later, she took on leadership roles as Executive Director and CCVP for Home Care. She also led the Beauty & Personal Care division for South Asia.

Her strong performance in India led to global opportunities. In 2022, she became the Global Chief Marketing Officer for Unilever’s Beauty & Wellbeing unit. In 2023, she was promoted to President of the same division.

Educational background

Priya holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Accounts & Statistics from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics Mumbai. After that, she attended Symbiosis Institute of Business & Management in Pune to pursue her MBA in marketing. Later, she joined Harvard Business School for a programme in Business Administration and Management.

She is married to entrepreneur Manmohan and has a daughter named Mehak. Before this appointment, Priya Nair was based in London. Her appointment is a historic milestone for gender diversity in Indian corporate leadership. Priya Nair is expected to lead HUL into its next phase of growth and innovation.