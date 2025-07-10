Thursday, July 10, 2025
HomeNews ReportsBhagwant Mann mocks PM Modi's visit to countries with small populations, says he may...
News ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

Bhagwant Mann mocks PM Modi’s visit to countries with small populations, says he may visit “Magnesia,” “Galveaisa” or “Tarvesia” next and “10,000 people gather to watch JCB” in India

Mann said, "He does not stay in a country with 140 crore people. He is visiting countries where the population is 10,000 and he is getting the 'highest awards' there. Here, 10,000 people gather to watch a JCB"

ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to India, making a sarcastic remark that questioned the significance of his trips to countries with small populations.

Mann jokingly mentioned that PM Modi might be visiting countries like “Magnesia,” “Galveaisa,” or “Tarvesia,” highlighting his perception that these visits are not substantial.

Mann questioned the relevance of PM Modi’s visits to countries with tiny populations, contrasting them with the large population of India.

“PM has gone somewhere. I think it is Ghana. He is going to be back and he is welcome. God knows which countries he keeps visiting, ‘Magnesia’, ‘Galveaisa’, ‘Tarvesia’. He does not stay in a country with 140 crore people. He is visiting countries where the population is 10,000 and he is getting the ‘highest awards’ there. Here, 10,000 people gather to watch a JCB… What has he gotten himself into!…,” said Mann.

PM Modi recently concluded a landmark five-nation tour, visiting Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia from July 2 to 9, 2025. This tour marked his longest foreign trip in a decade, spanning two continents and strengthening India’s ties with key nations in the Global South.

PM Modi’s visit to Ghana focused on enhancing cooperation in investment, energy, health, security, and development. He addressed the Ghanaian Parliament and was conferred with the country’s top civilian honour, “Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana”.

Both nations agreed to upgrade ties to a Comprehensive Partnership and signed MoUs in fintech and traditional medicine.

Trinidad and Tobago visit marked the first time an Indian Prime Minister had visited the country since 1999. PM Modi addressed a joint session of Parliament, extended OCI card eligibility to the sixth generation of the diaspora, and donated 2,000 laptops to schools. He was awarded the country’s highest honour, “The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago”.

PM Modi’s visit to Argentina was the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 57 years. Discussions with President Javier Milei covered critical minerals, shale energy, defense, and pharmaceuticals. Argentina expressed interest in adopting India’s UPI platform and vaccines.

During the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, PM Modi held bilateral talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, focusing on defense cooperation, renewable energy, and digital public infrastructure. He was conferred with Brazil’s highest civilian honor, the “Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.”

In the final leg of his tour, PM Modi met with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, discussing development cooperation, energy, health, and education. Namibia signed a licensing agreement to adopt India’s UPI platform, becoming the first country globally to do so. PM Modi addressed a joint session of the Namibian Parliament and was awarded the “Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Newslaundry wants Modi Govt to woo Pakistan’s imaginary liberal class: Why India must reject the new-age ‘Aman ki Asha’ delusion

Shraddha Pandey -

For UK media, the 800+ victims of the 2005 London bombings do not mater, the victimhood priority belongs to Muslims

Rukma Rathore -

Pakistan: Yet another female celebrity killed in the country, actress Humaira Asghar’s decomposed dead body found, her father and brother refuse to claim the...

OpIndia Staff -

Trump praises Liberian President Joseph Boakai for his ‘good English’, slammed for patronising and uninformed comment on the English-speaking country’s leader

ANI -

Aadhaar is not a proof of citizenship, EC tells the Supreme Court during hearing of petitions challenging electoral roll revision in Bihar

Aditi -

What is LORA and why is India interested in it despite already having BrahMos?

Shriti Sagar -

Brazil President Lula rejects Trump’s demand to stop court trial of ex-president Bolsonaro despite 50% tariff threat, asks not to interfere in their internal...

OpIndia Staff -

Rabies in India: A curable virus with 100% fatality after symptoms, still spreading through stray dog bites, poor awareness, and blocked action

Anurag -

Who will amend the voter list if not us: Election Commission asks in Supreme Court during hearing on Bihar electoral roll revision

OpIndia Staff -

Odisha: Islamist mob attacks ambulance during Muharram procession after it disrupts their “maatam” with its siren, the ambulance was carrying critically ill children

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com