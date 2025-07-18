The central government informed the Supreme Court on Friday that the Russian woman who has allegedly absconded with her four-year-old boy amid child custody dispute with her Indian husband has not left the country through legal channels but remains “untraceable”.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who appeared for the Centre and Delhi police, stated that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has issued ‘look out notices’ and ‘hue and cry’ notices to all senior police officials across the country to trace the missing Russian woman.

While hearing submissions, a bench led by Justice Surya Kant flagged several issues and directed the authorities to immediately enquire with Railway officials and other means (non-aerial) of public transport to trace any movement of the missing lady and the child.

The bench also directed the Delhi police to check CCTV footage of all entry and exit points in Delhi NCR, in their ongoing probe to find the Russian woman and the child.

“They need to do something very quickly”, Justice Surya Kant stated, flagging concern over the circumstances in which the missing lady may be and the safety of the child.

After issuing directions, the Supreme Court posted the matter for Monday, July 21.

During the hearing, the ASG also informed the Supreme Court that the officials of the Russian embassy have been cooperating in the matter.

The ASG further submitted that the Indian authorities have received a WhatsApp communication from the Russian embassy regarding the missing woman’s July 5 visit to the embassy. The communication stated that she visited the embassy for an hour seeking legal help over complaints that she had against her Indian husband, the ASG said.

The apex court was also informed that the External Affairs Ministry has confirmed that the Russian woman is untraceable even for her family members in Russia.

Notably, the counsel appearing for the Indian husband submitted that the husband’s family and he have been facilitating the authorities with all the information they have to help trace the missing Russian national and the child.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday issued specific directions to the concerned Central Ministries and the Delhi Police to issue look-out notices to trace the Russian woman who has allegedly absconded with her child, who was born out of wedlock with her Indian husband.

The top court had also issued directions to the concerned Indian authorities to seek permission from the Russian Embassy to enter the residential premises of an official of the Russian Embassy who was allegedly seen helping the Russian woman in entering the embassy premises in Delhi through the back door with her heavy luggage.

As per the communication received from the Russian embassy by the Indian government through a WhatsApp text, the missing woman had visited the embassy on July 5 to make complaints against her Indian husband and to seek legal help.

As per the submissions made on behalf of the Centre, the Russian woman who remains missing along with the child had made a transaction from her official bank account last week after which her account balance was reduced from ₹250 to ₹169, hinting that it’s unlikely that she’s fled the country as that would require a higher spending.

She has been untraceable since and has not left the country officially, the ASG stated. However, on being asked by the top court about the woman trying to flee the country through extralegal means, the ASG responded that she may be travelling domestically on foot or through other means (non-aerial) of public transport.

