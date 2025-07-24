Thursday, July 24, 2025
Trump tells tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Meta and others to not hire from India and other foreign countries, not to build factories overseas

He said this in his address to the All-In Podcast and Hill & Valley Forum AI Summit in Washington, DC on Wednesday

ANI
Trump at Hill & Valley Forum AI Summit in Washington DC

US President Donald Trump has called for eschewing “radical globalism” pursued by some of the country’s firms, including tech giants like Google, Meta and Microsoft, among others, to “stop building factories” and “hiring workers” from countries including India.

“For too long, much of our tech industry pursued a radical globalism that left millions of Americans feeling distrustful and betrayed. And you know that,” Trump said.

“Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India, and slashing profits in Ireland. You know that. All the while dismissing and even censoring their fellow citizens right here at home,” Trump said ahead of unveiling his administration’s “AI Action Plan.”

He said this in his address to the All-In Podcast and Hill & Valley Forum AI Summit in Washington, DC on Wednesday (local time) Washington, DC.

Trump signed three new executive orders: expediting permitting for AI infrastructure, boosting exports of US-developed AI, and banning federal procurement of AI systems with political or ideological bias.

During his remarks at the AI Summit, Trump urged US tech companies to be “all in for America.”

“We want you to put America first. You have to do that. That’s all we ask. That’s all we ask to partner with our tech geniuses and achieving this vision. Today, we’re releasing the White House AI action plan. Big stuff,” Trump said.

The US President said that in a few months, “Meta, Amazon, Google, Microsoft are all investing $320 billion dollars or more in data centers and AI infrastructure this year” adding that Nvidia has committed $500 billion over the next four years.

“For decades, we had leaders who spent their time focused on building up foreign nations. Under the Trump administration, we are going to have leaders who are going to build up our nation. This colossal investment in AI infrastructure and many other industries for that matter such as automobiles and so many other things will also create thousands and thousands of great paying jobs. the kind of jobs we want, including lots of blue collar jobs,” Trump said.

Taking aim at his predecessor Joe Biden, Trump said, “The last administration was obsessed with imposing restrictions on AI, including extreme restrictions on its exports.”

This he said “alienated American partners and drove even our friends into the arms of China and other countries,” Trump said noting that he had upon assuming office “repealed the so-called Biden diffusion rule,” which crippled American AI exports.

Further he said,” We created the digital age, and now we are leading the world into the golden age.

Indeed, the golden age of America. With your help, that golden age will be built by American workers. It will be powered by American energy. It will be run on American technology, improved by American artificial intelligence.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

