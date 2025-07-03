A major rally, “Waqf Bachao, Dastoor Bachao” took place on 29th June at Gandhi Maidan in Patna which was organized by a religious group known as “Imarat-e-Sharia.” Its purpose was to contest the Waqf Amendment Act 2025. Prominent leaders from the state’s opposition parties, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, Congressman and Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav and MLA Akhtarul Iman from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) were also present there.

However, in reality, the assembly was not solely in opposition to the act, rather, it was influenced by the political landscape of the upcoming state assembly elections. Let us explore the nature of this rally, its underlying motives and how it intensified the political climate in Bihar.

What transpired at the Gandhi Maidan rally

On 29th June, thousands of individuals, especially from the Muslim community, convened at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna. The leaders at the rally launched strong criticisms against the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the centre. The leader of the opposition in Bihar assembly remarked, “This country does not belong to anyone’s father. This is our Hindustan.”

He charged the ruling party with not only seeking to appropriate Waqf properties but also plotting to strip Muslims, backward classes and Dalits of their voting rights. He announced that should RJD come to power in Bihar, he would not permit the imposition of the Waqf Amendment Act.

Image via @yadavtejashwi/X

Akhtarul Iman referred to the act as a conspiracy targeting minorities. He alleged that this legislation undermines the autonomy of the Waqf Board and grants additional authority to the District Magistrates. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Khan Pratapgarhi articulated his views through poetry, claiming, “This act is unacceptable to Muslims. It will lead to our downfall.”

Pappu Yadav also tried to create similar atmosphere from the stage. Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) party leader Mukesh Sahni stated that just as a fish requires water, Muslims need a Waqf Board. He accused the BJP of plundering the heritage of Muslims. Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation ‘s Dipankar Bhattacharya argued that the act constitutes an assault on the entirety of India, and to thwart it, those who propagate hatred must be ousted from power.

RJD’s Abdul Bari Siddiqui expressed optimism that the Supreme Court’s verdict against the act would be favorable to them. In summary, the rally was filled with inflammatory rhetoric, prominently featuring discussions on Sharia, Waqf and Muslim rights.

What is Waqf Amendment Act and the controversy around it

Waqf refers to property designated for the religious, social or educational needs of the Muslim community, such as mosques, cemeteries or schools. The management of these properties is overseen by the Waqf Board. The central government implemented modifications to the Waqf Act, which is referred to as the Waqf Amendment Bill which turned into Waqf Amendment Act after it was passed in the Parliament and approved by the president.

According to the centre, these modifications aim to enhance transparency, provide greater benefits to women and prevent the misuse of Waqf properties. Prior to the introduction of the bill, consultations were conducted with the Parliamentary Committee, various Muslim organizations and numerous individuals. The central government also asserted that no law has been enforced.

However, the opposition parties accused that this legislation undermines the autonomy of the Waqf Board and is an infringement on the rights of the Muslim community. They claim that the act is a means for the saffron party to seize Muslim property and is further compromising their electoral rights. The Supreme Court is currently hearing the case regarding the legitimacy of the act and a ruling has yet to be issued.

Power game of Muslim parties in Bihar

Bihar will hold its assembly elections in 2025. Out of the 243 assembly seats, around 48 are predominantly influenced by Muslim voters, with the community’s populations varying from 20 to 40 per cent or more. Given that Muslims constitute 18 per cent of Bihar’s total population, they hold the power to sway the outcome for any political party. This is why opposition parties, including RJD, Congress and AIMIM, have begun mobilizing Muslim voters in their favor through this gathering.

The opposition claims that the BJP is involved in the politics of communalism and polarization. Nevertheless, upon reviewing this rally, it appears that the opposition is itself attempting to polarize. These parties are provoking the Muslim community to gain their allegiance by addressing matters such as Waqf. Tejashwi Yadav declared, “We are with the Muslim community and will fight for their rights until our last breath.” This statement clearly revealed that their intention is to secure Muslim votes for themselves.

AIMIM became active under the guise of Waqf

It is important to note that during the last assembly elections in 2020, AIMIM secured 5 seats in Bihar, particularly in the Seemanchal region. There are 24 assembly seats across the four districts of Seemanchal: Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar and Purnia and Muslim voters are pivotal in 12 of these seats. The party’s success disrupted the strategy of the opposition alliance (Mahagathbandhan) as their votes were split. Now, AIMIM is once again attempting to attract Muslim voters by emphasizing issues related to Waqf.

Imarat-e-Sharia and Maulana Ahmed Wali Faisal Rahmani

Imarat-e-Sharia along with its supremo Maulana Ahmed Wali Faisal Rahmani, contributed massively to the organization of the rally. The latter initiated a nationwide awareness campaign aimed at safeguarding Waqf properties. He communicated his message to the central government through 50 million emails. He has been removed from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and his rally did not receive their backing. The AIMPLB explicitly stated its intention to avoid politicizing the matter, however, all opposition political parties were not only seen on the platform of this religious outfit but also tried to gain support from Muslims in their own ways.

What should be the actual issue in Bihar assembly polls

During the elections in Bihar, discussions should center around local matters such as employment, industry and development. However, this rally concentrated solely on Waqf and religious issues. Opposition parties are engaging in appeasement politics to attract Muslim voters. Those who accuse the BJP of polarization are, in fact, soliciting votes based on religious grounds. This rally serves as evidence of the same.

The Muslim community is also confronted with various problems. For instance, why does the ordinary Muslim not benefit from the Waqf Board’s property, which is valued at billions of rupees? Moreover, why are the Shia and Sunni boards organized separately? Asif Wasi, the joint secretary of Gandhi Museum and a Muslim scholar, asserted, “The Waqt Amendment Act is unlikely to produce significant results, as the Muslim vote is divided among 18 parties. Muslims represent 18 per cent of the votes, while non-Muslims account for 78 per cent.” He pointed out that the ordinary Muslim has not yet gained any specific benefits from the Waqf Board’s property.

BJP and JDU’s strong reaction to the Waqf rally

Vijay Kumar Sinha, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, took a firm stance regarding the rally in Patna. He labeled it as the extreme form of appeasement and a challenge to democratic values. He further remarked that the Waqf Amendment Act was passed on the recommendation of Parliament and the guidance of the Supreme Court. Its objective is to ensure transparency in Waqf properties and to prevent their exploitation. He made it clear that this law does not compromise religious freedom. The role of non-Muslim members will be limited to administrative duties, not religious ones.

Sinha criticized the RJD-Congress alliance, charging that these parties intend to create confusion and disorder for the sake of vote bank politics. He mentioned the Waqf Act of 2013, during which over 120 VVIP properties in Delhi were transferred to Waqf in a single night. He also emphasized that such a culture of collusion for selfish purposes would no longer be tolerated.

The Bihar BJP has directly criticized Tejashwi Yadav’s comments. “The genuine agenda of Tejashwi Yadav’s Gandhi Maidan rally has been exposed. Now, the discourse from the stage revolves around Sharia and Shariat, rather than Dr BR Ambedkar’s Constitution. Are Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi planning to administer Bihar under Shariat instead of the Constitution? The public will react to this alarming politics of dividing the nation in 2025. Bihar will be led by Baba Saheb’s Constitution,” Bihar BJP expressed.

तेजस्वी यादव की गांधी मैदान रैली का असली एजेंडा अब सामने आ गया है।



मंच से अब बाबा साहेब अंबेडकर के संविधान की नहीं, बल्कि शरीया और शरीयत की बातें हो रही हैं।



क्या तेजस्वी और राहुल गांधी बिहार को संविधान नहीं, शरीयत से चलाना चाहते हैं?



देश को बाँटने वाली इस खतरनाक राजनीति का… pic.twitter.com/UBqyh90mNY — BJP Bihar (@BJP4Bihar) June 30, 2025

Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar minister took a dig at Tejashwi Yadav. He stated that the later is hastily making statements in his quest to become chief minister, without considering that his statements could disrupt social harmony. He asserted that the opposition, particularly the RJD and Congress, are attempting to mislead the Muslim community, but the citizens of state have faith in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Referring to the rally as a political event, Khan stated that it was merely an effort to provoke sentiments, but in 2025, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will reclaim power, as the public is aware of the reality.

Who do the Muslim voters support between Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar

The Waqf Amendment Act has sparked significant debate in Bihar, where Muslims make up 18 per cent of the population and play a crucial role in elections. The credibility of two major leaders, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar, is at stake regarding the issue. The former’s party, the RJD, has historically involved in politics centered around the Muslim-Yadav (MY) coalition. In contrast, Nitish Kumar is known for his “secular” image and his commitment to all communities, which has garnered him considerable support from a large portion of Muslims in the state.

During the 1990s, the two were allies and were perceived as secular. However, in 2005, Nitish formed a government in alliance with the BJP, establishing his own political identity. At that time, he received support from Muslim voters. In 2005, four Muslim MLAs from the JDU were elected, increasing to seven in 2010 and then five in 2015. However, in the 2020 elections, not a single Muslim candidate from Nitish Kumar’s party won, reflecting a decrease in his popularity among Muslim voters. The JDU’s endorsement of the act has further fueled this dissatisfaction.

Political equation of Seemanchal

The four districts of Seemanchal, namely Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, and Purnia have a majority Muslim population. Out of the 24 assembly seats, Muslim voters play a critical role in determining the results in 12 seats. In the elections of 2020, the NDA achieved victory in 11, the Mahagathbandhan claimed 8 and the AIMIM took 5 seats. Presently, citing the Waqf Amendment Act, the RJD and AIMIM are focusing on this electoral demographic.

The “Waqf Bachao, Dastoor Bachao” rally has made waves in the political scene of Bihar. It illustrated that opposition parties like RJD, Congress and AIMIM are practicing appeasement politics to attract Muslim voters. This situation prompts the question of whether these parties are truly committed to the welfare of the Muslim community or if they are merely engaging in vote bank politics.

Time will ultimately reveal which direction the 18 per cent Muslim voters of Bihar will take in this election. However, it is clear that this rally has added a religious dimension to the state polls. Rather than addressing pressing issues such as employment, development and education, the political focus has shifted to Waqf and it remains to be seen how this will affect the electoral process.

Read the report in Hindi here.