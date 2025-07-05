Saturday, July 5, 2025
HomeNews ReportsMNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) holds joint anti-Hindi rally in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray says...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) holds joint anti-Hindi rally in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray says “We have come together to stay together” on his reunion with Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are holding a joint rally in Mumbai to oppose the alleged imposition of the Hindi language over Maharashtra by the state government.

ANI

While addressing the ‘Awaz Marathicha’ joint rally in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that he has come to “stay together” with his brother Raj Thackeray.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are holding a joint rally in Mumbai to oppose the alleged imposition of the Hindi language over Maharashtra by the state government.

“We have come together to stay together”, Uddhav Thackeray said while addressing the gathering.

The former Maharashtra CM stated that ever since the announcement of this program, everyone was “eagerly” waiting for his and Raj Thackeray’s speech. He hailed Raj Thackeray’s vocal skills and stated that he has always delivered an “outstanding” speech, so there is no need for him to speak.

“Since we announced this program, everyone was eagerly waiting for our speech today, but in my view, we are both coming together, and this stage was more important than our speeches . Raj has already given a very outstanding speech, and I think there is no need for me to speak now”, Uddhav Thackeray said.

Hitting out at the Centre and Maharashtra government, Uddhav Thackeray questioned what the government has done in its tenure of 11 years for Maharashtra and Mumbai, while referring to him being asked what the Shiv Sena (UBT) has done for Mumbai being in the BMC.

Uddhav alleged that the Centre has pushed Mumbai’s important establishments to Gujarat, and these are all attempts to break the “backbone” of Maharashtra.

“They always ask us what we did for the Marathi people in Mumbai during our rule in BMC. They all forced Marathi people to go out of Mumbai, but now we are asking a question: in the last 11 years of your rule, what have you done? You have pushed away Mumbai’s important establishments to Gujarat. Businesses are being transferred to Gujarat. Big offices are going to Gujarat. The diamond business has already shifted to Gujarat, so you have made all attempts to break the backbone of Maharashtra and continue to do that, and you are asking questions to us”, Uddhav Thackeray said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray launched a veiled attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and said that the Chief Minister did what could not be possible for Balasaheb Thackeray, as he brought the two estranged brothers of the Thackeray family together.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray shared a hug at the Worli Dome in Mumbai as they held a joint rally after the Maharashtra government scrapped two Government Resolutions (GRs) to introduce Hindi as the third language.

The Thackeray brothers garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a joint rally of their parties, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), at the Worli Dome in Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering, Raj Thackeray said, “I had said in one of my interviews that my Maharashtra is bigger than any politics and fight. Today, after 20 years, Uddhav and I have come together. What Balasaheb could not do, Devendra Fadnavis did it… The work of bringing both of us together.”

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

BJP leader Gopal Khemka shot dead outside his residence in Patna, CCTV footage shows killer fleeing on scooter after shooting him in his car

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Shahrukh and others lynch Hindu man near a mosque, set his vehicle on fire after it accidentally hits the cart of a Muslim...

OpIndia Staff -

Read all about the ancient origins of the Amarnath yatra and the mythological significance of the holy shrine

Aditi -

Urdu is the real ‘North Indian imposition’, not Hindi: Somehow MNS goons, Uddhav Sena leaders, Dravidian-Tamil politicians to Kannada warriors of Congress, everyone seems...

Shraddha Pandey -

DRDO is building a hypersonic bunker buster that can strike 3,000 km deep into Pakistan or China and destroy underground targets: Read what India...

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Amid reports of hurried deal before Trump’s deadline, Piyush Goyal affirms India does not do trade deals based on timeline, will happen only when...

OpIndia Staff -

Kashmir: Palestinian and Hezbollah flags, banners of Khamenei and others waved during Muharram procession, deceased Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s poster pasted on police station

OpIndia Staff -

‘Pakistan had just 30 seconds’: Shehbaz Sharif’s advisor exposes how BrahMos strike shattered Pak military’s nerve centre

OpIndia Staff -

India’s possible missile sale to Greece sparks tensions in Pakistan’s ally Turkey, Turkish media claims it will be used to target Ankara

OpIndia Staff -

Muslim mob vandalises Hindu temple, beheads idol of Goddess Shitala: Read how Islamic extremists are fanning communal tension in Tripura, one act at a...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com