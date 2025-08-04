Adani Group refutes reports of tie-up with Chinese firms BYD, Beijing Welion New Energy Tech

Adani Enterprises has issued a strong rebuttal to a recent Bloomberg report that claimed the conglomerate was exploring a battery manufacturing partnership in India with Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy Technology. In a detailed clarification issued on Monday, the company called the report “baseless, inaccurate and misleading.”

“We categorically deny Bloomberg’s report on 4th August 2025 suggesting a tie-up between the Adani Group and Chinese companies BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy Technology,” the company said in a statement. “The Adani Group is not exploring any form of collaboration with BYD for battery manufacturing in India. Similarly, we are not engaged in any discussions with Beijing Welion New Energy Technology for a partnership of any kind.”

The Bloomberg report, titled “Adani Seeks Battery Tieup With BYD in Renewables Push”, had claimed that Gautam Adani was “personally heading discussions” with BYD executives and that talks were in the preliminary stage. It further alleged that the group viewed a technology agreement with Chinese firms as essential to its clean energy goals, citing the cost-effectiveness and technological advancement of Chinese battery makers.

The report also acknowledged potential hurdles in obtaining political approval for any partnership with a Chinese firm, given ongoing tensions between India and China. However, it claimed Adani was considering deals through BYD subsidiaries in other regions to bypass such challenges.

Adani’s prompt denial signals its intent to distance itself from any speculation involving Chinese entities, particularly amid India’s strategic emphasis on reducing reliance on Chinese technology in critical sectors. The company reaffirmed that no such discussions or collaborations are underway, aiming to set the record straight and avoid market or diplomatic misinterpretations.