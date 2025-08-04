Monday, August 4, 2025
HomeNews ReportsAdani Group refutes reports of tie-up with Chinese firms BYD, Beijing Welion New Energy...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Adani Group refutes reports of tie-up with Chinese firms BYD, Beijing Welion New Energy Tech

“We categorically deny Bloomberg's report on 4th August 2025 suggesting a tie-up between the Adani Group and Chinese companies BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy Technology,” the company said in a statement. “The Adani Group is not exploring any form of collaboration with BYD for battery manufacturing in India. Similarly, we are not engaged in any discussions with Beijing Welion New Energy Technology for a partnership of any kind.”

OpIndia Staff
Adani BYD
Adani Group denies reports of tie ups with Chinese firms BYD, Welion

Adani Enterprises has issued a strong rebuttal to a recent Bloomberg report that claimed the conglomerate was exploring a battery manufacturing partnership in India with Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy Technology. In a detailed clarification issued on Monday, the company called the report “baseless, inaccurate and misleading.”

“We categorically deny Bloomberg’s report on 4th August 2025 suggesting a tie-up between the Adani Group and Chinese companies BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy Technology,” the company said in a statement. “The Adani Group is not exploring any form of collaboration with BYD for battery manufacturing in India. Similarly, we are not engaged in any discussions with Beijing Welion New Energy Technology for a partnership of any kind.”

The Bloomberg report, titled “Adani Seeks Battery Tieup With BYD in Renewables Push”, had claimed that Gautam Adani was “personally heading discussions” with BYD executives and that talks were in the preliminary stage. It further alleged that the group viewed a technology agreement with Chinese firms as essential to its clean energy goals, citing the cost-effectiveness and technological advancement of Chinese battery makers.

The report also acknowledged potential hurdles in obtaining political approval for any partnership with a Chinese firm, given ongoing tensions between India and China. However, it claimed Adani was considering deals through BYD subsidiaries in other regions to bypass such challenges.

Adani’s prompt denial signals its intent to distance itself from any speculation involving Chinese entities, particularly amid India’s strategic emphasis on reducing reliance on Chinese technology in critical sectors. The company reaffirmed that no such discussions or collaborations are underway, aiming to set the record straight and avoid market or diplomatic misinterpretations.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mumbai: Dadar Kabootarkhana shut down, pigeon feeding banned by BMC citing health risks after a Bombay HC order

Anurag -
The historic Dadar Kabutarkhana was shut down under a civic health mandate. With all 51 Kabutarkhanas ordered closed, religious groups demand alternatives while experts cite serious infection risks from pigeon waste exposure.
News Reports

US: Al-Ihsan Islamic Center supports Somali Muslim who raped a 12-year-old girl, tries to defend his crime saying ‘he was trying to adjust to...

OpIndia Staff -
The letter further highlighted, the Muslim rapist’s love for his family and children, adding that Dirie has also been an active volunteer in, Al-Ihsan Islamic Center mosque, “where he regularly visited during Friday prayers, Ramadan, and community events.”

Bihar: SIR exercise in Muslim-dominated Kishanganj exposes 1.45 lakh ‘missing voters’, region infamous for illegal immigration and multiple Aadhar cards

Rising inflation, falling GDP and weakening dollar: Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on India will harm US economy more, says SBI research

6 sites searched, no skeletons of any woman yet: Suspected attempt to defame the temple town of Dharmasthala in Karnataka is slowly falling apart

NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad goes on a diatribe against Sanatan Dharma, says it ruined India and adds it is not even a...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Mumbai: Dadar Kabootarkhana shut down, pigeon feeding banned by BMC citing health risks after a Bombay HC order

Anurag -

US: Al-Ihsan Islamic Center supports Somali Muslim who raped a 12-year-old girl, tries to defend his crime saying ‘he was trying to adjust to...

OpIndia Staff -

BSNL and Numaligarh Refinery to launch India’s first 5G Captive Non-Public Network in refinery sector, signs MoU to accelerate adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Crime Branch solves a year-old murder case, woman and her boyfriend arrested for killing her husband and dumping body in Haryana’s Sonipat

OpIndia Staff -

INDI Alliance leaders expose their hatred for Biharis in the name of opposing law allowing people to vote at their ordinary place of residence

Aditi -

Bihar: SIR exercise in Muslim-dominated Kishanganj exposes 1.45 lakh ‘missing voters’, region infamous for illegal immigration and multiple Aadhar cards

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar SIR: No complaint received from any political party including Congress and RJD on the draft voter list

OpIndia Staff -

Rising inflation, falling GDP and weakening dollar: Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on India will harm US economy more, says SBI research

OpIndia Staff -

Harvard University maintained formal partnerships with Chinese Communist Party controlled entities for over a decade, finds US congressional investigation

ANI -

Pakistan Cricket Board pulls out of World Championship of Legends, claims political bias and unfair conduct

ANI -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com