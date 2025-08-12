OpIndia Ground Report: 2 Hindu sisters, 1 woman officer, 6 states, 9 hideouts – How the Agra conversion gang was busted under ‘Operation Asmita’ by UP Police

The ‘conversion gang’ operating out of Agra came to notice after two real sisters went missing from the city. The conversion gang was busted under ‘Operation Asmita’ of Uttar Pradesh Police, as part of which, UP Police went to 6 states and raided 9 places simultaneously and rescued 7 girls.

To get every information related to this case and the ongoing operation, OpIndia met Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar. The Police Commissioner made many shocking revelations during the meeting regarding the entire Operation Asmita and the conversion gangs.

According to Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar, Agra Police had received a written complaint about the sudden disappearance of two real sisters from Sadar police station area on March 24. On the complaint of the victim’s father, a missing report was registered at Sadar police station and investigation was initiated.

During the initial investigation, the police did not find any clue in the missing case because both the sisters had neither a mobile nor any electronic device. Despite every effort, the police were unable to trace the location of the girls and the case was stuck. 41 days passed by and the police couldn’t crack the case until they saw an Instagram post.

Police got shocked after seeing AK-47 on Instagram profile

One day, suddenly, the victim’s father expressed doubt about the name of a girl named Saima in front of the police and the police started the investigation by increasing the sections in the missing report. During the investigation, the display pic with AK-47 on the Instagram profile of the younger sister shocked the Agra police. The investigation of the case was now progressing rapidly.

The cyber cell and surveillance unit, which were investigating the case thoroughly, got a major breakthrough. Both the sisters who suddenly disappeared had become victims of a massive conversion gang. After this, considering the seriousness of the case, Agra Police handed over the investigation to Cyber Crime and ATS. Meanwhile, information was received from the third sister about the micro blogging site on which both the sisters used to connect often.

On this blog, Agra police found a page named ‘Reverty’ and the location was Kolkata. Agra police then got the information that this location is being used to communicate with four countries, America, Canada, Dubai and London, and from this location, money transactions have been done through banks in 15 states of the country. This fact helped Agra police crack the case.

When a woman sub-inspector joined the ‘Reverty’ group

The biggest challenge for the police now was to bring back the two sisters as well as expose the conversion gang. A woman sub-inspector then undertook the task. After receiving information about a social media account from the third sister of the two missing sisters, the woman police officer joins a ‘reversionary’ group of the gang and then gathered a lot of information by talking to the members personally.

Commissioner Deepak Kumar formed a team under the leadership of IPS Aditya. Being a 100 percent Muslim area, a special team was immediately sent to Kolkata. Here the team hid their identity and did a recce of the area for about 5 days and then DGP Rajiv Krishna and Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar formed 11 teams to carry out Operation Asmita.

Operation Asmita was kept confidential

About 45 policemen included in the team were given special training. The operation was kept so confidential that apart from one or two officers, no one knew how big a conversion gang they were going to break. No team knew what the other teams are doing. During the entire operation, a hired taxi was used instead of any government vehicle.

In a short time, both the missing sisters were recovered from the Muslim area under Operation Asmita. However, during this time the Agra Police also had to face opposition from the local people. The Agra Police Commissioner said that this is the first time that the UP Police has raided so many places simultaneously.

Under ‘Operation Asmita’, and during the raids conducted at 9 places in different parts of the country, 7 girls were rescued safely from the clutches of the gang. Further, in this case, 14 accused associated with the gang have been arrested and sent to jail. Books like ‘Islam and Bahujan Samaj’, ‘Dharam Parivartan’ and ‘Aapki Amanat Aapki Seva’ have been recovered from the accused. Along with this, many videos dividing the Hindu society have also been found from their mobile phones.

