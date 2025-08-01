The Cambodian government will nominate US president Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol said on Friday. He said that his country is nominating Trump for his direct intervention in halting Cambodia’s recent border conflict with Thailand.

Talking to reporters in capital Phnom Penh, Chanthol thanked Trump for bringing peace and said he deserved to be nominated for the prize. When asked whether Cambodia was planning to nominate Trump for the prize, Chanthol responded saying “yes.”

This comes after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt demanded the Nobel Prize for Trump claiming that he has ended six conflicts, including those between Israel and Iran and India and Pakistan.

She said, “The President has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia. This means President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It is well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.”

President Trump made this happen.



Give him the Nobel Peace Prize! pic.twitter.com/raTYvUcDPL — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 28, 2025

Last week after Thailand and Cambodia agreed to halt the war, Karoline Leavitt posted on X saying “President Trump made this happen. Give him the Nobel Peace Prize!”

Cambodia becomes the second country to endorse Trump for the award he is yearning for, as last month Pakistan said they will nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for his “decisive diplomatic intervention” in halting the military conflict with India.

On their X account (which is withheld in India), the Pakistan government posted, “Government of Pakistan Recommends President Donald J. Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.”