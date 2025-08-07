Thursday, August 7, 2025
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Chapters on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammad Usman and Major Somnath Sharma added to NCERT Urdu and English syllabus

The newly introduced chapters aim to provide students with inspirational narratives of courage and duty.

OpIndia Staff
Brigadier Mohammad Usman, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Major Somnath Sharma

Chapters on the lives and sacrifices of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammad Usman, and Major Somnath Sharma have been added to the NCERT syllabus in this academic year, in Class VIII (Urdu), Class VII (Urdu), and Class VIII (English), respectively.

The newly introduced chapters aim to provide students with inspirational narratives of courage and duty. Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, India’s first officer to be conferred the rank of Field Marshal, is remembered for his exceptional leadership and strategic acumen. Brigadier Mohammad Usman and Major Somnath Sharma, both recipients of the Mahavir Chakra and Param Vir Chakra respectively (posthumously), laid down their lives in service of the nation and remain symbols of supreme sacrifice.

As part of efforts to establish National War Memorial (NWM) as a prominent national landmark, Ministry of Defence has partnered with Ministry of Education and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to integrate NWM and related references into the school curriculum.

Through these stories and their inclusion in the curriculum, students will not only gain insights into India’s military history but also absorb important life lessons on resilience, empathy, emotional intelligence, and the importance of contributing to nation-building.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi dedicated the National War Memorial to the nation on 25 February 2019, located in the iconic Central Vista ‘C’ Hexagon, India Gate, New Delhi. The Memorial was established to inculcate a sense of patriotism, high moral values, sacrifice, national spirit, and belongingness among all citizens, while serving as a befitting tribute to our brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

