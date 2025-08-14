The country is preparing to celebrate Independence Day on August 15. Patriotic citizens will proudly hoist the Tricolour on this day. Meanwhile, Congress’s nationalism has once again come under question. The Chhattisgarh Waqf Board issued a directive to hoist the national flag at all mosques, dargahs, and madrasas, but Congress MP Tariq Anwar dismissed it as “nonsense.”

Anwar went a step further, claiming that hoisting the flag at religious places is not a tradition, and made a bizarre attempt to justify his stance. Not just Congress, but leaders of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM have also opposed the directive.

Delhi: The Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board has directed all mosques, dargahs, and madrasas in the state to hoist the Indian national flag on Independence Day, August 15



Congress MP Tariq Anwar says, "I believe all this is nonsense. In our country, there is no tradition of hoisting… pic.twitter.com/bcz2w7b08H — IANS (@ians_india) August 13, 2025

What did Tariq Anwar say?

Tariq Anwar, Lok Sabha MP from Katihar, Bihar, told IANS that directing mosques, madrasas, and dargahs for hoisting the flag was wrong. He said: “I think this is all nonsense. It is not our tradition to hoist the Tricolour at religious sites. People hoist the flag out of their own will. It should not be done under pressure or restrictions.”

He further added, “It comes from inner feelings and patriotism that one hoists the flag. To impose such restrictions and pressure is completely wrong.”

Congress leader calls it an ‘absurd order’

Congress leader Salam Rizvi from Chhattisgarh also termed it an “absurd order.” Rizvi, former chairman of the Waqf Board, said, “It is Muslim leaders within BJP-RSS who are raising questions on the Muslim community.” He too maintained that it is not mandatory to hoist the flag at religious places.

AIMIM also opposed the Tri-colour

Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM too did not shy away from insulting the Tricolour. Party leader and MLA from Malegaon, Maharashtra, Mufti Mohammad Ismail, called the order “flattery of the government.” He argued that it was an attempt to question the patriotism of Muslims.

What is the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board’s order?

On August 11, the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board chairman issued a directive instructing that the Tricolour be hoisted at the main gates of all mosques, madrasas, and dargahs in the state. Dr. Salim Raj, chairman of the board, issued the order to all mutawallis (caretakers).

Warning them, Salim said that any mosque which fails to hoist the flag will be considered “Pakistani.” He remarked that only extremists and traitors oppose the national flag. He said, “It is everyone’s duty to celebrate national festivals and love the national flag. Whoever disrespects the nation and the national flag is a traitor.”