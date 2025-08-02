Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai interacted with journalists at ‘Chhattisgarh Sadan’ during his Delhi visit on Friday (August 1, 2025). In this discussion held in a very light atmosphere, topics ranging from anti-Naxal campaign and Christian conversion in Chhattisgarh to connecting tribal society with the mainstream and providing a market for food and wood products of the state were discussed.

Vishnudev Sai, who went on from being a village Panch in 1989 to becoming the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh in December 2023, has also been the state BJP president three times. This speaks volumes about his contribution to the party in the state. He has also been a minister in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Besides, he is among the key tribal faces of the BJP. This time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to attend the silver jubilee celebrations of the establishment of Chhattisgarh on CM Sai’s invitation.

Amit Shah boosted the morale of the soldiers through proposals of investment worth lakhs of crores

Talking about Naxalism, he said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bastar several times in one and a half years and encouraged the security forces. Meeting and interacting with the soldiers has finally paid off as one and a half years of continuous campaign have broken the back of the Naxalites, and now the Naxal crisis is breathing its last. He reiterated that Chhattisgarh is a mineral-rich state, with an abundance of mineral wealth like iron, coal, gold, diamond, tin and rare lithium. 44% of the state is covered with forests, and the state’s hardworking farmers are its real strength. He said that “Chhattisgarhis are the best”, and now the negative image people have about the state has gradually faded away.

He mentioned the Special Technical Region Development Zone announced in the Assembly, which will include areas around Raipur. A metro project is planned in Raipur, and projects for semiconductor chips and AI-based data centres have also started. Under the new industrial policy, one can access all documents online through an application. Entrepreneurs employing more than 1,000 people will get various incentives.

The Chief Minister informed that the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 6.5 lakh crore, on which work has started. A new vision document has been prepared keeping in mind the goal of a developed India by 2047. For this, suggestions were taken from one lakh youth, farmers, women, businessmen and labourers of the state. At present, the GSDP of the state is ₹5 lakh crore, which is expected to reach ₹75 lakh crore by 2047.

Special focus on upliftment of the tribal society

Efforts are also being made in the field of health services. A super speciality hospital is being built in Jagdalpur at a cost of ₹200 crore. The state is moving towards green energy, where focus has been laid on solar energy and other clean energy sources. The homestay project has been started in Bastar, and tourism has been given the status of an industry. Homestays are being built in villages in the 5000 square km forests of Abujhmad. Earlier, when the locals struggled to get even ration cards made, now they come to Raipur to visit the airport, mall and station. The tribal youth, who did not step out of their villages earlier, are being brought to Raipur to link them to the mainstream.

The proof of the success of the anti-Naxal operation is the killing of Maoist Central Committee leader Basavaraj. The Chief Minister said that now the Maoists have dispersed, are in defensive positions and are forced to hide. A police camp has now been opened in the notorious village of Hidma. He clarified that trust will be created not only by the efforts of the security forces but also through development. Around 1.65 lakh people participated in the Bastar Olympics. There was a grand display of dance, song and tribal culture. Now it will be organised in the name of ‘Khelo India Tribal Games’.

When asked about some people opposing development in Bastar in the name of Ambani-Adani, the Chief Minister said that the government really wants development, and there is no intention to sell land. He mentioned the ‘Umbrella Scheme’ under which agriculture is being promoted, and women are being empowered through community participation. The plan to connect Indravati and Mahanadi is being reviewed, and irrigation will be arranged in 7 lakh hectares of area.