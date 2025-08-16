The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has yet again exhibited its glaring hypocrisy when it comes to the subject of religion. The ruling party in the State of Kerala has made it crystal clear that it treats adherents of Hinduism and practitioners of Islam distinctly.

Recently, a video was shared on social media by CPIM member Bineesh Kodiyeri, who happens to the the son of ex-Home Minister of Kerala Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. In the video, a man wearing a skull cap could be seen offering Namaz inside the premises of the CPIM party office.

According to X (formerly Twitter) user Anand, the man is a hawker from Kollam who sells bedsheets for a living. The Muslim man had sought space from the local CPIM workers to offer Namaz as it was raining outside. The party instantly complied with his request and allowed him to pray inside the office.

Here’s the translation of his post:



“Words have no place in front of this sight that binds hearts.



When a man, drenched in rain, asks for a place to pray, holding fast to his faith, a political party office prepares it for him, creating circumstances conducive to that man's…

CPIM leader Bineesh Kodiyeri stated in his social media post –

“When a man, drenched in rain, asks for a place to pray, holding fast to his faith, a political party office prepares it for him, creating circumstances conducive to that man’s faith. This is the CPI(M), an organization that protects the faith and goodness of people. This love and brotherhood are the biggest strength of our state.”

The party described the decision to allow a Muslim man to offer Namaz inside its office as an act of ‘love and brotherhood.’ Coinidentally, such a harmonious outlook, tolerance and accommodating attitude are often missing when it comes to Hindus.

CPIM stops Ganapati homam

In February 2024, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) objected to the Ganapati homam, which was performed inside the premises of the Nedumannur LP School in the Kozhikode district of Kerala.

The CPIM goons learnt about the Puja from the locals and brought it to a halt. They also attacked the organisers who conducted the rituals.

Later, the police were called in and they arrested the organisers. The CPIM goons then carried out a protest march to the Nedumannur LP School.

Ganapati homam stopped by CPIM goons, oganisers arrested by police

This was despite the fact that the Puja was conducted with the prior permission of the school authorities. As per convention, Puja is conducted on the occasion of Mahanavami each year.

But since the event was cancelled, the school organised a Ganapati homam. But this did not stop intolerant CPIM from stopping Hindus from exercising their right to religion.

CPIM reprimands party leader for praying at temple

In September 2017, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) reprimanded its Minister, Kadakampally Surendran, for visiting the ancient Sree Guruvayur temple in Thrissur and offering pushpanjali on the behest of his family members.

He was draped in a mundu and melmundu, and was seen wearing chandanakuri in pictures that went viral on social media. Surendran’s children were dressed as Lord Krishna. At that time, he was serving as Kerala Devaswom Minister.

The party’s internal committee declared that the conduct of the CPIM leader was ‘not in accordance with’ the principles of the party. An inquiry report was also submitted based solely on the temple visit of Kadakampally Surendran.

The CPIM committee declared that offering prayers at the Sree Guruvayur temple was against the principles of CPIM. It directed Kadakampally Surendran to follow the footsteps of other party leaders.

CPIM leader under scrutiny for meeting astrologer

In August this year, CPIM state secretary M V Govindan came under scrutiny for visiting a Hindu astrologer named Mahava Poduval. He faced the ire of the party for discussing ‘astrology’.

The astrologer had to issue a clarification that the CPIM leader came to meet his family and have tea. “He did not discuss anything about astrology during the visit,” Mahava Poduval clarified.

He further added, “Don’t mix the personal relationship with astrology…It is unbearable for me if anyone says that Govindan master checked his astrology.”

Poduval pointed out that he has a personal connection with CPIM leader and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Objection to everything ‘Hindu’

In July 2022, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) objected to the conduct of Puja during the unveiling of the National emblem.

The party has also been instrumental in dislodging the world’s only Hindu monarchy in Nepal.

Anti-Hindu propaganda on CPIM

In February 2025, OpIndia reported how the CPIM resorted to anti-Hindu propaganda in its 64-page draft political resolution.

On Page 18 of the political draft resolution of the CPIM, the party went on a hysterical rant against the rise of Hindu forces in the erstwhile ‘Hindu rastra’ of Nepal.

As part of its nefarious anti-Hindu agenda, CPIM claimed, “The pro-monarchy forces are trying to utilise the popular discontent to once again gain acceptance among the people and emerge as an alternative political force. Pro-Hindutva, RSS elements are actively supporting these forces and are campaigning against the newly adopted secular constitution and the communist parties.“

The Communist party further labelled the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as an ‘aggressive continuation of Hindutva drive.’

It also tried to negate demands for the restoration of Hindu religious sites, which are subdued by disputed structures built by Islamic tyrants. (Page 22 of the draft resolution).

“The inauguration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in January 2024 became a State-sponsored event, with the Prime Minister himself conducting the religious rituals. The next step has been to target the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and the Eidgah in Mathura to establish legal disputes on these two sites by claiming that there were Hindu temples existing there. This was the original VHP slogan that the three sites in Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura should be handed over to Hindus to build temples,” the CPIM made its anti-Hindu mindset crystal clear. (Page 32 of the draft resolution).

The Communist Party also resorted to reinforcing the idea of Muslim street veto, which makes roads and areas inaccessible to the rest of the population and Hindus in particular. It sought to blame the Hindu community to take puja processiosn through ‘minority areas’ and causing provocations.

“Taking out religious processions during festivals like Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti and Ganesh Puja, entering minority areas and causing provocations leading to clashes, have become a regular feature…In all these incidents, it is the members of the minority

community who face police repression,” it claimed. (Page 32 of the draft resolution)

CPIM also objected to the enactment of legislations such as those against grooming jihad, which protect Hindu women from being lured by Muslim men into conversions under the pretext of marriages. (Page 33 of the draft resolution). It also objected to the crackdown on predatory religious conversions of Adivasis by evangelist groups.

CPIM further revealed its anti-Hindu antecedents when it claimed, “The new Parliament building was inaugurated by the Prime Minister with Hindu religious rituals and a ‘Sengol’ placed behind the Speaker’s Chair.” (Page 34 of the draft resolution)

The Communist party continued to mock Hindu sentiments and tried to pass off our ithihasa as ‘mythology’. It also objected to the presentation of Hindus in a positive light on TV, media etc.

On Page 41 of the draft resolution, it claimed, “The RSS has increased its hold on cultural and research institutions by infiltrating them with its elements. They seek to rewrite Indian history from a communal standpoint, and to project mythology as real history.”

“The Hindutva communal agenda cannot succeed until it becomes part of the ‘common sense’ of the people at large. For this, propagation via popular culture is crucial. Thus their unrelenting efforts to infiltrate and control the film industry, television channels and OTT

platforms, popular music, and even, of late, high art,” CPIM made their anti-Hindu agenda clear. (Page 42 of the draft resolution).

On Page 45, CPIM tried to pit ‘Sanatan Dharma’ against ‘Manuvad’, although its party leaders had supported calls for the eradication of both.

The party also vowed to mobilise forces to counter Hindutva.

The Communist Party put out ‘token condemnation’ of radical Islamic outfits like Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI but was quick to suggest that their radicalisation was somehow due to rise of Hindutva.

“Muslim fundamentalist and extremist organisations like the Jamaat-e-Islami and the SDPI (political wing of the Popular Front of India) are working to expand their influence among the Muslim masses. They seek to utilise the alienation and fears among the minority community, who are subject to constant attacks by the Hindutva forces...Though minority communalism cannot be equated with the Hindutva communal forces who are in power, it must be understood that extremist minority activities only strengthen the forces of majority communalism,” CPIM claimed (Page 54 of the draft resolution).