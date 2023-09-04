Monday, September 4, 2023
Updated:

Sanatan is not Dharma, perpetuates patriarchy and inequality: After Udhayanidhi Stalin, CPI leader goes on vitriolic rant against Hinduism

"Dharma is something else...Yes he (Udhayanidhi Stalin) said something...We are all opposed to Sanatan," D Raja brazened it out.

OpIndia Staff
Udhayanidhi Stalin (left), D raja (right), images via Koimoi and The New Indian
12

On Monday (September 4), Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja stirred the hornet’s nest for refusing to acknowledge Sanatan Dharma as a religious philosophy and blaming it for propagating inequality and patriarchy.

While speaking to The New Indian, the CPI General Secretary claimed, “First, we should understand, Sanatan is not Dharma…Dharma is something else…Yes, he (Udhayanidhi Stalin) said something…We are all opposed to Sanatan.”

“Sanatan perpetuates the caste system, Sanatan perpetuates patriarchy, Sanatan perpetuates inequality…Let them say no,” he brazened it out. D Raja targeted Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for pointing out how Petiyar and Marxists created division in Indian society and destroyed social values.

“We do not agree with Amit Shah…We do not agree with the Central government…Sanatan is Sanatan. Let them go and read Ambedkar’s riddles of Hinduism and then we will debate,” the CPI leader concluded.

The development came two days after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin stirred the hornet’s nest by comparing the Hindu civilisational religious philosophy with ‘malaria’ and ‘dengue.’

Udhayanidhi Stalin and his objectionable remarks against Sanatan Dharma

On Saturday (September 2), the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu said, “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely.”

“The same is the case with Santanam (Hinduism). Our first work should be to abolish/eradicate Sanatanam instead of opposing it. So, my appreciation to you all for giving an apt title to the meeting,” he stated. 

Later, he went on a tirade against the Hindu civilisational religious philosophy on social media. While taking to X (formerly Twitter), Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote, “Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion.”

“Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality…I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma,” he reiterated his sinister plan.

Tamil Nadu Congress leaders support DMK, abuse Sanatan Dharma

Tamil Nadu Congress leader Karti Chidambaram also extended his support to Stalin on Saturday (September 2).

“Sanatan Dharma is nothing but code for a Caste Hierarchical Society. All those batting for it are hankering for the Good Ole Days! Caste is the Curse of India,” he went on a vitriolic rant against the Hindu civilisational religious philosophy.

On Sunday (September 3) morning, he posted another tweet defending DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. “There was no call for “Genocide” against anyone, this is a mischievous spin,” Karti Chidambaram claimed.

Tamil Nadu Congress spokesperson and General Secretary Lakshmi Ramachandran also courted controversy for equating Hinduism (Sanatan Dharma) with hate-mongering.

In a tweet, she wrote, “Sanathanam is another name for the hate-mongering, casteist Hindutva which has its origins in the North.” The Congress leader then claimed that ‘Hinduism’ in the South was different from the North.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

