Death toll in Vaishno Devi landslide reaches 32, rescue operations underway as several people feared trapped under the debris

The landslide occurred near Ardhkuwari, approximately 12 km from Trikuta Hill, at around 3:00 pm on Tuesday. Huge boulders and debris fell from the hill on the track, destroying the tin sheds and metal railings.

Massive landslide occurred at the Ardhkuwari Cave temple.
Images via X/VoiceOfSaurabh5, AIRNewsHindi

Incessant torrential rains in Jammu and Kashmir triggered a massive landslide at Ardhkuwari cave temple near the Vaishno Devi shrine on Tuesday (26th August), resulting in the death of at least 32 people and leaving around 20 injured. The landslide occurred at Indraprastha Bhojanalaya at the Ardhkuwari cave temple on the Vaishno Devi shrine route.

In view of the alarming weather conditions, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has halted the yatra and advised the pilgrims to replan their journey after the weather conditions improve.

Frightening visuals have been emerging from the site of the landslide as the rescue operations are underway. Many people are feared trapped under the debris. Teams of the local administration, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the rescue operations.

Images via X/AIRNewsHindi

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board issued Helpline numbers for inquiring about the situation and missing people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the tragic incident, calling it saddening. He said that the administration is assisting all those affected.

Ceaseless downpours have caused massive devastation across the mountainous state of J&K, causing flash floods and landslides. Critical infrastructure in the state has been severely hit, with roads being washed away, bridges collapsing, and communication and power supply being cut off. Around 35,00 residents were reportedly evacuated till Tuesday after consistent rains and cloudbursts.

As per the authorities, 20 to 30 low-lying areas, including those in Jammu and Samba, have been submerged by flash floods. Besides, Jammu city, RS Pura, Samba, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kot Bhalwal, Bishnah, Vijaypur, Purmandal, and parts of Kathua and Udhampur have been the worst affected. Continuous but lighter rains have been falling in Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Billawar, Katra, Ramnagar, Hiranagar, Gool, Banihal, and nearby parts of Samba and Kathua districts.

