Incessant torrential rains in Jammu and Kashmir triggered a massive landslide at Ardhkuwari cave temple near the Vaishno Devi shrine on Tuesday (26th August), resulting in the death of at least 32 people and leaving around 20 injured. The landslide occurred at Indraprastha Bhojanalaya at the Ardhkuwari cave temple on the Vaishno Devi shrine route.

A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with required manpower and machinery.



In view of the alarming weather conditions, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has halted the yatra and advised the pilgrims to replan their journey after the weather conditions improve.

In view of recent incessant rain and inclement weather, all the yatries are hereby advised to replan their yatra to the shrine once the weather improves.

Frightening visuals have been emerging from the site of the landslide as the rescue operations are underway. Many people are feared trapped under the debris. Teams of the local administration, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the rescue operations.

The landslide occurred near Ardhkuwari, approximately 12 km from Trikuta Hill, at around 3:00 pm on Tuesday. Huge boulders and debris fell from the hill on the track, destroying the tin sheds and metal railings.

Relentless heavy rain led to a landslip on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hill on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least five people and injuring 14, officials said. Several people were feared trapped.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board issued Helpline numbers for inquiring about the situation and missing people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the tragic incident, calling it saddening. He said that the administration is assisting all those affected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the tragic incident, calling it saddening. He said that the administration is assisting all those affected.

Ceaseless downpours have caused massive devastation across the mountainous state of J&K, causing flash floods and landslides. Critical infrastructure in the state has been severely hit, with roads being washed away, bridges collapsing, and communication and power supply being cut off. Around 35,00 residents were reportedly evacuated till Tuesday after consistent rains and cloudbursts.

As per the authorities, 20 to 30 low-lying areas, including those in Jammu and Samba, have been submerged by flash floods. Besides, Jammu city, RS Pura, Samba, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kot Bhalwal, Bishnah, Vijaypur, Purmandal, and parts of Kathua and Udhampur have been the worst affected. Continuous but lighter rains have been falling in Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Billawar, Katra, Ramnagar, Hiranagar, Gool, Banihal, and nearby parts of Samba and Kathua districts.