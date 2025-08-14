On 13th August, the Supreme Court order on the stray dog menace in Delhi-NCR was published on its website. In the 11th August order, the apex court directed authorities in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram to start removing stray dogs from all locations at the earliest and house them in pounds and shelters rather than release them back. Notably, the court did not ask to round up all the dogs from Delhi-NCR. It is going to be a phased process with 5,000 dogs to be picked up and placed in shelters in the next eight weeks.

Source: Supreme Court of India

The bench comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan was hearing the suo motu matter on the stray dog menace in Delhi-NCR. They called the situation “extremely grim” and demanded decisive action to protect public safety.

Though the case has been referred to a larger bench and its first hearing is scheduled for 14th August (Thursday), it is essential to examine the order passed by the Supreme Court regarding the problem people are facing due to the large number of stray dogs in the country.

Data presented to the court shows a sharp rise

The court recorded data placed during the hearing that India witnessed 37,15,713 reported dog bite incidents in 2024. In the same year, Delhi reported 25,210 cases. In January 2025, Delhi saw 3,196 reported dog bite cases. This indicated a significant year-on-year rise. The increase was linked to a growing stray dog population with victims often undergoing multiple injections and, in some cases, suffering painful deaths on the spot or soon after attacks.

The court also pointed out that stray dogs cause large number of road accidents resulting in serious injuries to road users.

ABC framework and rerelease under scrutiny

The submission highlighted that under the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, local authorities capture, sterilise and immunise stray dogs and then rerelease them at the same spot. Even if the dog has bitten a person, it is observed and, if found without rabies, is handed to an animal welfare organisation for treatment and rerelease after ten days.

The note argued that this scheme violates Articles 19(1)(d) and 21 of the Constitution of India as putting dogs back on streets where they can harm people infringes the rights to move freely and to life. It added that the 2001 Rules had failed to control populations and that it is unclear how the 2023 Rules would address the crisis.

‘Streets should not prove to be vulnerable places’

The court emphasised public safety and said, “streets should not prove to be vulnerable places”. The bench took “pains to take cognisance” of the experiences of visually impaired persons, young children, elderly persons and people from humble backgrounds who cannot afford medical care. The court spelt out the dangers for those who sleep on the streets and noted the impossibility of distinguishing a rabid dog from others. It affirmed a basic rule of law principle with a pointed reminder that “no person is below the law either”.

Court urged interveners to adopt and take care of the strays

Responding to concerns raised by interveners, the court urged those who profess love for animals to adopt and give shelter to stray dogs at their homes. However, the court made it clear it was not virtue signalling.

The court said, “In light of the concerns of the interveners, we urge all to adopt and give dogs a shelter in their homes. However, we do not ascribe to the virtue signalling of all those who share love and concern for the animals. A virtual divide is being attempted to be created between ‘animal lovers’ and persons indifferent towards animals. But the heart of the problem remains unanswered, for all practical reasons. As a court, our heart pains equally for everyone. We condemn those who, beneath the cloak of ‘love and care’ for the voiceless, pursue the warmth of self-congratulation. The directions given by us, as a court which functions for the welfare of the people, are both in the interest of humans as well as dogs. This is not personal.”

Immediate removal and creation of shelters across NCR

As an immediate step, the court directed the Government of NCT of Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council and authorities in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad to start picking up stray dogs from all localities, especially vulnerable areas and the outskirts. These dogs are to be placed in designated shelters and pounds. The authorities must create shelter infrastructure across the NCR and file a report within eight weeks.

Humane standards and continuous monitoring

The court further passed strict orders to maintain humane standards at dog shelters and pounds. The shelters must have sufficient personnel for sterilisation, deworming, immunisation and day-to-day care. The dog shelters and pounds must be monitored by CCTV to ensure that no dog is released or taken out without authorisation.

The authorities must prevent overcrowding, ensure regular feeding, provide timely veterinary care and maintain constant supervision with at least two responsible personnel present at all times. The vulnerable and weak animals are to be kept separately wherever possible.

Records, identification and a complete ban on rerelease

The bench made it clear that not a single dog picked from any locality is to be released back on the streets or public spaces. The bench warned of stern action for any violation. Authorities must keep daily records of captures and of dogs housed, and must earmark captured dogs for later identification so that none are rereleased.

Bite complaints to trigger 4-hour capture

The court directed that a dedicated helpline be created within a week so that bite incidents can be reported immediately. On receiving a complaint, authorities must round up and capture the dog within four hours. Any resistance by individuals or organisations will be viewed strictly and may lead to contempt.

Capture, sterilisation and immunisation without release

The order requires that all captured dogs be sterilised, dewormed and immunised as per the 2023 Rules and, crucially, that they “shall not be released under any circumstances”. The bench reiterated that picking up and the creation of shelter capacity must proceed together and warned that any lethargy would invite strict action.

Adoption is possible but cannot be used to push dogs back on streets

The court left it to authorities to decide on an adoption scheme. However, the court insisted that any adoption must follow the Animal Welfare Board of India’s protocols. Furthermore, it should not become a backdoor for rerelease of dogs on the streets. Any such infraction will draw the strictest action against both officials and individuals.

Ensure vaccine stocks and treat victims promptly

Recognising vaccine availability as a major concern, the court directed the Government of NCT of Delhi to publish details of vaccine locations, stocks and monthly treatment numbers. It further ordered that victims be connected to medical authorities for immediate treatment.

Obstruction will invite contempt

The bench warned that any hindrance or obstruction in implementation would be treated as contempt of court and dealt with in accordance with law. This warning accompanied the earlier mandate to begin picking up dogs across the NCR without delay.

Bench warns against complacency and consolidates related case

Explaining why the court had stepped in, the judges wrote that this was not a casual exercise and that two decades of systemic failure had brought public safety to a critical point. “If we fail to act with urgency, we risk allowing yet another two decades to slip into the ledger of neglect,” the order reads. The court also called for the transfer of a related case from the Delhi High Court concerning a proposed dog shelter, so that the issue can be addressed comprehensively.

The legal position the submissions relied on

The amicus note placed before the court pointed to a recent Constitution Bench ruling in Animal Welfare Board of India v Union of India which stated that the Constitution does not recognise any fundamental right for animals, and that animal welfare statutes are to be tested by human petitioners. The note also highlighted that several municipal and police laws in India already provide for confinement or even destruction of stray dogs, and that similar provisions exist abroad when no owner or adopter comes forward.

What happens next

The authorities have been asked to file a status report within eight weeks detailing the creation of shelter infrastructure across NCR. The matter will be listed thereafter, with the bench reiterating that shelters for about 5,000 dogs must be created in the coming six to eight weeks as part of a progressive and expanding exercise.

