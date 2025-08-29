A video has been doing the rounds on social media, showing India’s Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, speaking during an event. In the viral video, Admiral Tripathi can be heard talking about India’s Operation Sindoor. He is heard saying that the Modi government stopped Operation Sindoor due to which some purported losses were suffered by the Indian Air Force during the operation.

“Sir, a few days ago, while addressing the Indian Navy on the deck of Vikrant (INS Vikrant), you had said that the Operation Sindoor is not over yet. And if needed, the Indian Navy might get the opportunity to open the attack next time. We were expecting that the government would allow us to take part in the fight (Operation Sindoor), but the government did not give us the command to join the fight. And this is the reason that the Indian Air Force had to incur losses,” Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi could be heard saying in the video. The video was widely shared by Pakistani propaganda handles on social media to mislead people and push an anti-India narrative.

A fact-check of the video by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the video was doctored and that Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi made no such statement during his speech at the event.

PIB posted the original video containing the actual words of Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi in which he can be heard praising the Modi government and hailing the Indian Navy’s defence capabilities.

“Sir, a few days ago, while addressing the Indian Navy on the deck of Vikrant (INS Vikrant), you had said that the Operation Sindoor is not over yet. And if needed, the Indian Navy might get the opportunity to open the attack next time. I want to say that with modern and state-of-the-art platforms like Udaygiri (INS Udaygiri) and Himgiri (INS Himgiri) make us capable of inflicting an opening knock-out punch on the enemy,” said Admiral Tripathi.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces as a direct response to the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent Hindus.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the following days, as India prepared for a war-like situation, the Indian Armed Forces planned a military strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.