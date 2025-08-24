Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the maiden flight-tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha on August 23, 2025. IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system comprising all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missiles (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles and a high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW).

Integrated operation of all the weapon system components is controlled by a Centralised Command and Control Centre developed by Defence Research & Development Laboratory being nodal laboratory of the programme. VSHORADS and DEW are developed by Research Centre Imarat & Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences respectively.

During the flight-tests, three different targets including two high-speed fixed wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle targets and a multi-copter drone were simultaneously engaged and destroyed completely by the QRSAM, VSHORADS and High Energy Laser weapon system at different ranges and altitudes, said Ministry of Defence in a statement.

The ministry stated that all the weapon system components including the missile systems and drone detection & destruction system, weapon system command & control along with communication and radars, performed flawlessly which was confirmed by Range instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur to capture the flight data. The test was witnessed by senior scientists from DRDO and representatives from the Armed Forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, Armed forces and the industry for successful development of IADWS. He stated that this unique flight-tests has established the multi-layered air-defence capability of the country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats.