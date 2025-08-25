On 25th August, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a detailed interview with news agency ANI, strongly defended the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025. He asserted that the measure was essential to ensure governance is not conducted from jail. The Bill proposes the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers if they remain in jail for 30 consecutive days under charges carrying a punishment of five years or more.

During the interview, HM Shah explained that the provision was fair and the judiciary would provide safeguards. He underlined that before any arrest, there are several stages which include enquiry, FIR, summons, and the scope of stays. He added, “Nothing happens overnight. If someone is neck-deep in corruption, then naturally arrest and resignation will follow. But once bail is granted, the individual can return, take oath again, and resume duties.”

He also spoke about the controversy surrounding Justice Aftab Alam and clarified that when he was booked in a fake encounter case, the judge never came to his house. However, during the hearing of his bail application, which was scheduled on a Sunday at the judge’s residence in urgency, it was argued that as Home Minister of the state, he might influence witnesses or tamper with evidence. His advocate suggested that if the court had such concerns, he would remain out of the state, and HM Shah did so at that time, for two years.

HM Shah stressed that despite such hardships, he resigned immediately after being summoned by the CBI and did not return to office until acquitted.

In contrast, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and other ministers of the Aam Aadmi Party refused to resign while facing corruption charges and lodged in jail. He questioned whether India should ever accept a Prime Minister or Chief Minister governing from prison, insisting that morality in public life must stand firm beyond political convenience.