Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoisted the Tricolour at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati on the 79th Independence Day on Friday. On the occasion, he urged the people “to fight for and defend the identity of Assam from going extinct in the coming days due to demographic changes.”

“The spirit of the tricolour brought people together as we celebrated the country’s 79th Independence Day in Guwahati in an atmosphere of peace and backed by solid progress achieved over the last few years. I urge everyone to always uphold the pride of the nation,” Sarma said in a post on X.

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted the instrumental support of the Centre in the development of Assam.

“In today’s ceremony, I highlighted the instrumental support of the Union Govt led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji in ensuring a solid growth trajectory for Assam in various sectors and lauded our people’s efforts to ensure Assam becomes one of the top 5 States,” Sarma wrote on X.

“I also spoke about our Government’s efforts in ensuring all-around development of the State and lauded our forces’ bravery. I also implored people to fight for and defend the identity of Assam from going extinct in the coming days due to demographic changes,” he added.

Earlier in the day, in his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the dangers of demographic imbalance due to infiltration and illegal migration in border areas. He announced the launch of a High-Powered Demography Mission to address this national security challenge, ensuring the unity, integrity, and rights of India’s citizens are safeguarded.

PM Modi warned against infiltrators affecting the livelihoods of Indian youth, targeting the sisters and daughters, and misleading tribal communities to seize land.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned the nation about a conspiracy aiming to change India’s demography and said, “I would like to alert the nation about a concern, a challenge. Under a well-thought-out conspiracy, the country’s demography is being changed, and the seeds of a new crisis are being sown. Infiltrators are snatching away the livelihood of the youth of my country. Infiltrators are targeting the sisters and daughters of my country. This will not be tolerated. These infiltrators mislead innocent tribal and capture their land. The country will not tolerate this.”

He further noted that changing democracy is a national threat and said, “When demographic change takes place in border areas, it causes a threat to national security…No country can hand it over to infiltrators…So, I would like to say that we have decided to start a ‘High-Power Demography Mission’…”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)