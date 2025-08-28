A Hindu man was brutally thrashed by a Muslim mob on Monday (25th August) in Kanwad village in Shirol taluka of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, on the suspicion of helping a Muslim girl elope with a Hindu man.

A Muslim family, along with several others, attacked the victim, Akshay Ashok Koli, and his family with stones and sticks, and vandalised his house. Koli was seriously injured in the attack, while five members of his family sustained minor injuries. As per reports, ten people, including two women, have been arrested by the Shirol police. They were produced before the Jaysingpur court and were remanded to two days’ police custody.

The incident happened after a girl from a Muslim family eloped with a person named Ganesh Bankar. The family of the girl suspected that Koli helped the girl run away. As a result, Javed Mujawar, his wife Umran, Asim Chilu, Sadiq Mujawar, Alam Mujawar, Nadeem Awati, Tohid Mujawar, Saad Buran, Lajam Mujawar’s wife and Said Ali Taral and 4-5 other individuals reportedly barged into Koli’s house and brutally beat up his mother, Sunita Koli, father Ashok Koli, cousin Seema Koli, cousin Sandeep Koli and younger brother Rishikesh Koli, leaving them injured. Akshay Koli sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

What the victim said

According to Akshay Koli, his father called him around 7:30 pm on the day of the incident, informing him that a Muslim mob had attacked their house. Hearing this, Koli immediately rushed to his house. When he reached near his house, he was first attacked by Javed Mujawar, who grabbed his collar and beat him with a chain. “When I was near my house, on my way, first of all, Javed Mujawar came ahead to stop my bike midway using a stick. Javed grabbed me by my shirt’s collar and pulled out a chain and started beating me,” Koli said.

An Izlamic mob in Kanwad (Kolhapur) attacked a #Hindu family over a minor issue and vandalized their house by pelting stones.

However, @KOLHAPUR_POLICE has registered only minor cases against the jihadists.@KanoongoPriyank

We urge @Dev_Fadnavis @DGPMaharashtra to register a case… pic.twitter.com/d8A70VcFpQ — Sakal Hindu Samaj (@sakal_hindu_) August 28, 2025

According to Koli, there were around 150-200 people in the mob and the entire street in front of his house was jammed. He said that it looked like a planned attack. Some people in the mob dropped the cylinder that was kept inside Koli’s house several times to cause an explosion.

He added that he was later attacked by Asim Chulu and another individual, who hit him in the head. He said that Mujawar and his relatives repeatedly punched and kicked him on the head and genitals. When Koli’s two brothers, sister and father asked the people in the mob as to why they were beating him, the mob attacked them too. “They hit my father with a stone. They hit him in his leg with the stone so hard that it is almost fractured,” said Akshay Koli.

Koli said that he sustained 9 wounds after being constantly hit on the head. His brothers somehow managed to pull him out of the clutches of the mob and rushed him to a hospital. The mob kept chasing them till the hospital. One person from the mob caught him outside the hospital and hit him on his bleeding wound, saying that he (Koli) had abused his father.

The mob stood outside as Koli received treatment at the hospital. Koli said that he and his brothers could not go to the police station as the violent mob waited outside the hospital for them. He added that he would not have been alive had his brothers not saved him from the mob. Koli demanded that the culprits should be tried for attempt to murder.