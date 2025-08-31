A clash broke out between Hindus and Muslims at Janakpurdham, the capital of Nepal‘s Madhesh Province, on Saturday, 30th August, while an idol of Ganesh was being immersed. The incident happened at Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City-20’s Jhanda Chowk and quickly turned violent.

It was reported by the local media that the idol of Ganesh was being carried along a Muslim area to be immersed in the pond at Kashibhui. It was at this time that an argument began as certain members of the Muslim group attempted to halt the procession and close the road. Things escalated when stones were pelted towards lord Ganesh’s idol, triggering a violent confrontation between both communities. According to some reports, some people from the Hindu side removed two green flag tied to a lightpost, escalating the tension.

Situation was calmed after police arrived at the spot. Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation. Dhanusha Police Deputy Superintendent Bahadur Singh confirmed that two individuals were injured in the communal clash that occurred after stone-pelting.

Today during Murti Visarjan in Janakpur, Muslim community pelted stones at Hindus. Just think, in a country where 82% are Hindus, even they can’t celebrate their festivals safely. If at just 5% they do this, imagine what will happen when they reach 15–20%. pic.twitter.com/2OJhpQR2U3 — Vikram 🇳🇵 (@mr_spy04) August 30, 2025

Around 200 Nepal Police and Armed Police have been mobilised to prevent any untoward incident. DSP Singh said that Nepal Police and Armed Police have been mobilised on both sides of the road leading from Janakpurdham to Devpura-Rupaitha and from Jatahi to Janakpurdham.

According to locals, the controversy and clashes that used to take place during the immerision of the idol of Goddess Durga in the past were wrong, and this time it happened during the immerision of the idol of Lord Ganesha. According to them, one should be vigilant as harmful elements of society try to create social unrest and disrupt harmony every year in the name of religion.

It is said that clashes between the two communities that have been taking place here every year will continue to occur every year if they are not resolved in the long term.