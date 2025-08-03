Sunday, August 3, 2025
HomeNews ReportsPakistan Cricket Board pulls out of World Championship of Legends, claims political bias and...
CricketNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistan Cricket Board pulls out of World Championship of Legends, claims political bias and unfair conduct

The PCB said it would not take part in any event where the values of neutrality and fair play are undermined.

ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced that it will no longer participate in any future editions of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), raising concerns about the tournament’s fairness, integrity, and political neutrality, The Nation reported, citing the PCB.

“The championship’s handling of events appeared to be under invisible pressures,” the PCB noted.

“The apology issued later seemed motivated by a specific form of nationalism, making it difficult for us to continue our participation,” it added.

The decision was taken during a Board of Governors meeting, chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. According to the Nation, the board pointed to “double standards and politically motivated actions.”

One of the most contentious issues raised by the board was the decision to award points to a team that had voluntarily forfeited a match, a move the PCB claimed as “highly questionable” and against the spirit of fair competition.

The board further criticised the press release put out by WCL organisers after the India-Pakistan match was called off. It termed the communication “politically charged and prejudiced.”

The PCB said it would not take part in any event where the values of neutrality and fair play are undermined. The board made it clear that it will not be associated with tournaments that allow external agendas to dictate the course of the game.

Earlier, the EaseMyTrip Co-founder Nishant Pitti has clarified that it will not be associated with any India-Pakistan match in the World Championship of Legends (WCL). The company clarified its stance, stating that despite entering into a 5-year sponsorship agreement with WCL two years ago, it will not associate with or participate in any match involving Pakistan.

Nishant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, took to his X account to express support for the Indian team, while explaining the company’s position.

“India vs Pakistan – WCL Semi-Final. We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends. You’ve made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game. Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand,” Pitti said in his post.

He further added, “@EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. The people of India have spoken and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL. Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first, business later. Always. Jai Hind.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

6 sites searched, no skeletons of any woman yet: Suspected attempt to defame the temple town of Dharmasthala in Karnataka is slowly falling apart

OpIndia Staff -
No human remains have been unearthed by the SIT at the sites pointed out by the sanitation worker, who claimed to have conducted mass burials.
News Reports

NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad goes on a diatribe against Sanatan Dharma, says it ruined India and adds it is not even a...

OpIndia Staff -
NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad called Sanatan Dharma a “perverted” ideology responsible for centuries of caste oppression. Echoing Udhayanidhi Stalin’s earlier remarks, Awhad linked Sanatan Dharma to the marginalisation of Shivaji, Phule, Ambedkar and others. NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad has reignited the Sanatan Dharma debate by calling it a “perverted” ideology responsible for centuries of caste oppression. Echoing Udhayanidhi Stalin’s earlier remarks, Awhad linked Sanatan Dharma to the marginalisation of Shivaji, Phule, Ambedkar and others.

Donald Trump orders deployment of nuclear submarines near Russia: How the Nobel Peace Prize seeking US President is returning the world to Cuban missile...

Rs 23 lakhs for ‘purchasing office’, Rs 5 lakhs for ‘wife’s birthday party’: FIR details against Mahesh Langa reveal extortion using political clout

Hindus killed in Pahalgam after religious profiling, Opposition denies jihadist motive: How Opposition leaders gave cover to Islamic terrorists

Russian oil still not sanctioned by US or EU, crude prices will reach USD 200 per barrel if India stops buying Russian oil: Sources

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

6 sites searched, no skeletons of any woman yet: Suspected attempt to defame the temple town of Dharmasthala in Karnataka is slowly falling apart

OpIndia Staff -

NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad goes on a diatribe against Sanatan Dharma, says it ruined India and adds it is not even a...

OpIndia Staff -

Donald Trump orders deployment of nuclear submarines near Russia: How the Nobel Peace Prize seeking US President is returning the world to Cuban missile...

Aditi -

Rs 23 lakhs for ‘purchasing office’, Rs 5 lakhs for ‘wife’s birthday party’: FIR details against Mahesh Langa reveal extortion using political clout

OpIndia Staff -

Around 650-750 private hospitals in Haryana to withdraw Ayushman Bharat services over non-payment of dues

ANI -

Hindus killed in Pahalgam after religious profiling, Opposition denies jihadist motive: How Opposition leaders gave cover to Islamic terrorists

Jinit Jain -

Christian missionaries bargain using social service: CM Sai speaks on religious conversion in Chhattisgarh, and how the tribal society is being uplifted from homestays...

अजीत झा -

Russian oil still not sanctioned by US or EU, crude prices will reach USD 200 per barrel if India stops buying Russian oil: Sources

ANI -

While Trump calls India a ‘dead economy’ over buying Russian oil, PM Modi highlights how India is on the way to become 3rd largest...

OpIndia Staff -

Tensions between Russia and US escalate after US President Donald Trump mocked ex-Russian President Medvedev, reports emerge of nuclear submarines being deployed by both

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com