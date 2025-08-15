Friday, August 15, 2025
HomeNews Reports40000 compliances abolished, 1500 obsolete laws repealed and more: How reforms undertaken by the...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

40000 compliances abolished, 1500 obsolete laws repealed and more: How reforms undertaken by the Modi govt are transforming the country

To ensure the comprehensive implementation of next-generation reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (15th August) announced the formation of a task force.

OpIndia Staff
40000 compliances abolished, 1500 obsolete laws repealed and more: How reforms undertaken by the Modi govt are transforming the country
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On Friday (15th August), Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the reforms undertaken by his government to usher India into self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) and make it developed (viskit) by 2047.

While speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 79th Independence Day, PM Modi stated that his government is committed to creating a modern, efficient, and citizen-friendly ecosystem with simplified laws, regulations, and processes.

He pointed out that reforms are crucial to transform India and contribute to nation building. During his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government abolished more than 40000 unncessary compliances.

At the same time, over 1500 obsolete laws were repealed. The Modi government simplified more than a dozen other laws through the Parliament.

In the recently concluded Monsoon Session of the Parliament, it removed more than 280 provisions from the law and made governance simpler and accessible to the public.

The underlying objective has been to transform the daily lives of Indian citizens. Key reforms include

  1. Zero tax up to ₹12 lakhs annual income
  2. Faceless assessment under the Income Tax Act
  3. Replacement of outdated criminal laws with the Indian Justice Code
  4. GST reforms on Diwali will reduce taxes on essential items

Reforms for the future

To ensure the comprehensive implementation of next-generation reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (15th August) announced the formation of a task force.

It will evaluate current laws, rules and processes about economic activities. It will work within a strict deadline to ensure ease of doing business, reduce compliance costs for startups, MSMEs and provide freedom against arbitrary legal hassles.

The reforms will create a conducive environment for innovation, economic growth and entrepreneurship.

While addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that we should extend our line of progress instead of focusing on others’ limitations.

He had outlined plans to improve India’s indigenous capabilities across varied sectors, find new opportunities and empower citizens.

PM Modi had underlined that his government is committed to structural, regulatory, policy, process, and procedural reforms.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

What is India testing? Speculations rife over major missile test after India extends NOTAM to over 4790 km from Odisha coast to Indian Ocean...

Aditi -
The move has fanned speculations that the test might involve the latest variant of the Agni series ballistic missiles. India has successfully tested five nuclear-capable ballistic missiles in the Agni series.
News Reports

Defend identity of Assam from going extinct due to demographic changes: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urges people on Independence Day

ANI -
"I also spoke about our Government's efforts in ensuring all-around development of the State and lauded our forces' bravery. I also implored people to fight for and defend the identity of Assam from going extinct in the coming days due to demographic changes," the Assam CM said.

Samudra Manthan: PM Modi announces National Deep Water Exploration Mission for energy security – Read details of the project including the ‘Matsya 6000’ submersible...

How Atmanirbhar Bharat is on the path of becoming Viksit under the Modi govt: Key announcements made on 79th Independence Day

PM Modi launches Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Read how the scheme will boost employment opportunities, what are the incentives, eligibility criteria and more

Nearly two years after the heinous terror attack, UN puts terrorist organisation Hamas on blacklist for sexual violence in armed conflicts over the atrocities...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

What is India testing? Speculations rife over major missile test after India extends NOTAM to over 4790 km from Odisha coast to Indian Ocean...

Aditi -

Defend identity of Assam from going extinct due to demographic changes: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urges people on Independence Day

ANI -

Sharaf Rizvi pretended to be Samrat, Ajay and Vijay to trap Hindu girls, had married 12 girls in 3 states, used to pressure them...

OpIndia Staff -

Samudra Manthan: PM Modi announces National Deep Water Exploration Mission for energy security – Read details of the project including the ‘Matsya 6000’ submersible...

OpIndia Staff -

How Atmanirbhar Bharat is on the path of becoming Viksit under the Modi govt: Key announcements made on 79th Independence Day

OpIndia Staff -

Made-in-India jet engines, desi semiconductors, nuclear power and more: PM Modi’s bold announcements for Viksit Bharat by 2047

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi launches Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Read how the scheme will boost employment opportunities, what are the incentives, eligibility criteria and more

Rukma Rathore -

Nearly two years after the heinous terror attack, UN puts terrorist organisation Hamas on blacklist for sexual violence in armed conflicts over the atrocities...

OpIndia Staff -

Mission Sudarshan Chakra to serve as a national security shield: PM Modi announces the ambitious program to protect India from external threats using only...

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi praises Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh during Independence Day speech, says RSS has served the nation dedicatedly for 100 years

ANI -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com