PM Modi presented Daruma Doll in Japan: Read what is the doll, its significance in Japanese culture, and its connection to India through Bodhidharma

The Indian connection to the Daruma Doll lies in its very origin, the figure of Bodhidharma, the Zen Buddhist monk from India.

Raju Das

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit to Japan, he was gifted a Daruma Doll, a symbolic gift deeply rooted in Japanese culture and history. The doll was presented to him by Rev Seishi Hirose, the Chief Priest of the Shorinzan Daruma-ji Temple in Takasaki. The Daruma Doll, a simple looking round figurine, carries profound meaning in Japan and also has a unique connection to India.

The Daruma Doll, also known as “Dharma Doll,” represents Bodhidharma, the Indian Buddhist monk who travelled to China around the 5th or 6th century CE and founded the Zen school of Buddhism. Bodhidharma is known in Japan as Daruma Daishi. Over centuries, Bodhidharma became an iconic figure in East Asia, associated with meditation, resilience, and determination. In Japan, his story inspired the creation of the Daruma Doll, which embodies the spirit of never giving up.

The handmade doll itself is usually round, hollow, and weighted at the bottom with a round base so that it always returns to an upright position even if pushed over. This feature symbolizes the Japanese proverb “Nanakorobi yaoki” (fall down seven times, get up eight), a reminder of perseverance and bouncing back from setbacks.

Daruma Dolls are made of paper mache, and are traditionally coloured red. The letter Fukuiri is written at the bottom, which means here is happiness in it. The eyebrows represent a crane and the beard represents a turtle’s tail. There is a Japanese saying that cranes live 1000 years and turtles live 10000 years, and they are regularly used as symbols of celebration.

They are known as a symbol of perseverance and good luck, and are often used to represent setting and achieving goals. Traditionally, the doll has blank eyes. When someone sets a goal, they paint one eye black, and once the goal is achieved, they fill in the other eye, completing the doll’s vision and marking the fulfilment of determination.

At the end of the year, all the Daruma dolls are brought back to the temple they were purchased from. The returned dolls are burned in a traditional burning ceremony, called the daruma kuyō. This ceremony is generally held right after New Year’s Day. People then buy new Daruma dolls at the temple to be used in the new year.

Daruma dolls at a shop

The Shorinzan Daruma-ji Temple in Takasaki, where the doll originated, is the most famous centre of Daruma-making in Japan. The temple holds annual fairs where people buy new dolls, set fresh goals for the year, and return old dolls for ceremonial burning, symbolizing closure and renewal.

While the dolls are traditionally bought at the start of the new year and returned at the end of the year, they are available for purchase throughout the year. Moreover, people may keep them, instead of returning to a temple for ceremonial burning. Companies and political parties in Japan also buy the dolls to achieve desired goals.

Ceremonial burning of lucky Daruma Dolla

The Indian connection to the Daruma Doll lies in its very origin, the figure of Bodhidharma. Bodhidharma was a monk from southern India, often linked with the Kancheepuram region. His journey across Asia not only shaped the practice of Zen Buddhism but also influenced martial traditions like Shaolin Kung Fu in China.

As per legend, Bodhidharma lost his limbs by performing the Zen meditation Zazen for nine years. To represent this, Daruma dolls were made without limbs.

In Japan, his austere life of meditation and endurance became the foundation of the Daruma legend. Thus, while the doll is a quintessentially Japanese cultural object, its spiritual roots trace back to India.

For India, receiving the Daruma Doll during Modi’s visit is more than a ceremonial gesture. It symbolizes the deep cultural bonds shared between India and Japan through the legacy of Buddhism

In essence, the Daruma Doll is far more than a decorative artifact or a religious symbol. It is a centuries-old reminder of how Indian philosophy travelled abroad, adapted into new traditions, and continues to inspire millions with its message of unwavering determination.

