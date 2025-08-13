Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Rahul Gandhi distances himself from ‘threat to life’ plea filed in Pune court, claims lawyer filed application without his consent, to be withdrawn

Advocate Milind Dattaraya Pawar said that he will formal application tomorrow for withdrawal of the application before the court

After Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi told a Pune court on Wednesday that he faces threat to life, the party’s IT cell chief Supriya Shrinate has claimed that the statement was filed by a lawyer without authorisation. She claimed that the written statement was submitted without Rahul Gandhi’s consent, and he strongly disagrees with this.

Supriya Shrinate added in a post on X that the lawyer will withdraw this written statement from the court tomorrow. She also enclosed a press release by Advocate Milind Dattaraya Pawar, saying that the Pursis (statement) was filed without instructions from the client.

The statement says, “The Pursis dated 13.08.2025 was filed by me in the Court without Instructions from the client. The contents of the Pursis were drafted by me without consulting my client Shri. Rahul Gandhi. My client has taken strong exception to filing of this Pursis dated 13.08.2025 and has expressed his disagreement with the contents of the Pursis. I shall file a formal application tomorrow for withdrawal of the said Pursis before the Hon’ble Court.”

The statement filed at a Pune court on behalf of Rahul Gandhi had claimed that he was facing threats to his life for his recent political battles and over his controversial comments against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The submission was made to the court hearing a defamation case against him over the Savarkar comment.

Referring Rahul Gandhi’s recent allegations against Election Commission of India, Lawyer Milind Pawar alleged, “two MPs from the BJP threatened Rahul Gandhi, telling him to ‘step aside’ and warning that in the future, he would meet the same fate as his grandmother. They also threatened him by calling him the biggest terrorist.”

The lawyer further said, “In this background, we felt that since this case is pending before this court for evidence, and given the entire genealogy in question and the fact that these are Savarkar’s followers – combined with the stand Rahul Gandhi has now taken – he could be betrayed or harmed.”

The lawyer on behalf of Rahul Gandhi also alleged that the complainant in the defamation case is a direct descendant of Nathuram Godse. He alleged that there is a “documented history of violence and anti-constitutional tendencies linked to the complainant’s lineage.”

The advocate added that the application was submitted to “record certain material facts and grave apprehensions directly connected to the safety of Rahul Gandhi and to the integrity of these proceedings.”

