From SIMI hotbed to Love Jihad hub: 283 cases rock Madhya Pradesh as Malwa-Nimar became ground zero of a chilling Islamist conspiracy

The highest number of cases emerged from the Malwa-Nimar region, once a hotbed of the now-banned terror outfit SIMI. Indore, part of this very region, has recently seen multiple cases where a so-called “Muslim gang” allegedly targeted Hindu girls.

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has revealed alarming data on ‘Love Jihad’ cases in the State Assembly. Between January 2020 and July 15, 2024, as many as 283 cases were registered across the state, 73 of the victims were minors.

The data also reveals a disturbing trend: in many cases, victims are unable to withstand societal and legal pressure, often turning hostile during trial or being coerced into “settlements.” Of 86 such cases so far, 50 have ended in acquittals, only 7 in convictions, while one was closed after a compromise.

Even major cities with Police Commissionerates, like Indore and Bhopal, have not been spared. Indore city alone has recorded 55 cases, with the district total hitting 74, the highest in the state. Bhopal follows with 33 cases, while Khandwa and Ujjain have 12 each, and Chhatarpur has 11. Out of the 283 cases statewide, 197 are still pending in court.

State forms SIT to probe Love Jihad cases

In response to a question from BJP MLA Ashish Govind Sharma, CM Mohan Yadav informed the Assembly that the State Police Headquarters has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 4, 2025, to investigate incidents of exploitation and forced religious conversion of vulnerable women and girls. These cases are being registered under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021.

Hindu panchayat rises against Love Jihad

On August 8, 2025, a massive ‘Hindu Panchayat’ was held in Ujjain against the rising tide of Love Jihad. Thousands of Hindu families, along with saints and seers, took out a rally across the city. The gathering resolved to economically boycott those in society who support such acts.

A larger terror conspiracy?

The Malwa-Nimar belt, now infamous for Love Jihad cases, is the same region where SIMI had deep roots. In recent years, reports from districts like Burhanpur, Khandwa, and Khargone suggested that ISIS was attempting to establish a foothold.

This raises a chilling question: could Love Jihad be part of an organized terror-linked conspiracy? The National Commission for Women has also hinted at such a possibility. Evidence suggests that in urban pockets, white-collar operatives may be running a SIMI-style network, orchestrating Love Jihad as part of a larger subversive agenda.

