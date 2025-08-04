Monday, August 4, 2025
HomeNews ReportsSupreme Court slams Rahul Gandhi for defaming Indian Army after Galwan Valley clash, says...
LawNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Supreme Court slams Rahul Gandhi for defaming Indian Army after Galwan Valley clash, says ‘a true Indian’ wouldn’t say such things: Here is what happened

"How do you get to know when 2000 square kilometres was acquired by China? Were you there? Do you have any credible material?" Justice Dipankar Datta inquired.

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court slams Rahul Gandhi for defaming Indian Army, says 'a true Indian' wouldn't say such things: Here is what happened
Supreme Court and Rahul Gandhi, image via News18

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was severely criticised by the Supreme Court on 4th August for his comments attacking the Indian Army on 16th December 2022, during the “Bharat Jodo Yatra.” He claimed, “Chinese soldiers are thrashing Indian Army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The statement was made after the two sides clashed in Arunachal Pradesh. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha approached the apex court to contest a defamation lawsuit brought against him for the same.

The bench consisting of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Augustine George Masih questioned the veracity of his remarks and pointed out that they were unacceptable for a “true Indian.” Afterward, the criminal proceedings against him were halted by the the bench.

However, he was reprimanded by the court for using social media to talk bout such matters rather than raising them in Parliament. He was also admonished for the misuse of freedom of expression and for making comments without reliable sources. “You are Leader of Opposition, say things in Parliament, not on social media,” the court lashed out.

“Why in social media post and not in Parliament? How do you get to know when 2000 square kilometre was acquired by China? Were you there? Do you have any credible material? If you were a true Indian, you would not say all these things. When there is a conflict across border, can you say all this? Just because you have 19(1)(a) (freedom of speech) you cannot say anything,” the court chastised.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi who was representing the Gandhi scion argued that the remarks were made in the public interest and were political in character. “If he can’t say these things how can he be the Leader of Opposition,” he asked.

Singhvi contended that the allegation was politically motivated and read out actual comments regarding the border confrontation. According to him, a third party cannot use the comments as justification for a defamation lawsuit.

“But you cannot harass somebody like this with defamation charges. High Court says he (complainant) was not a person aggrieved but defamed. High Court reasoning was novel was not correct,” Singhvi claimed. He further alleged, “There is a technique now, become an MP and file defamation for any criticism.”

He, however, failed to convince the judges. “Why would you make these statements without anything? Just because you’re a responsible leader of the Opposition, it does not mean you say such things,” the court highlighted.

The Supreme Court then issued notice and ordered an interim hold on further proceedings in the defamation case after the harsh observations. The matter will be heard after three weeks. Furthermore, the Uttar Pradesh government and the complainant in the case were also served with notice by the top court.

Retired BRO official Udai Shanker Srivastava had filed the lawsuit, charging that the Lok Sabha MP made a number of disparaging comments about the army during the stalemate along the India-China border. His statement was deemed derogatory and discouraging to the Army, according to the complaint.

The parliamentarian’s plea was previously denied by the Allahabad High Court on 29th May. Judge Subhash Vidyarthi of the Allahabad High Court had noted that the right to free expression does not extend to the ability to slander the Army. The Lucknow MP/MLA Special Court awarded bail to Gandhi on 15th July.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Adani Group refutes reports of tie-up with Chinese firms BYD, Beijing Welion New Energy Tech

OpIndia Staff -
Adani’s prompt denial signals its intent to distance itself from any speculation involving Chinese entities, particularly amid India’s strategic emphasis on reducing reliance on Chinese technology in critical sectors.
News Reports

Mumbai: Dadar Kabootarkhana shut down, pigeon feeding banned by BMC citing health risks after a Bombay HC order

Anurag -
The historic Dadar Kabutarkhana was shut down under a civic health mandate. With all 51 Kabutarkhanas ordered closed, religious groups demand alternatives while experts cite serious infection risks from pigeon waste exposure.

US: Al-Ihsan Islamic Center supports Somali Muslim who raped a 12-year-old girl, tries to defend his crime saying ‘he was trying to adjust to...

Bihar: SIR exercise in Muslim-dominated Kishanganj exposes 1.45 lakh ‘missing voters’, region infamous for illegal immigration and multiple Aadhar cards

Rising inflation, falling GDP and weakening dollar: Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on India will harm US economy more, says SBI research

6 sites searched, no skeletons of any woman yet: Suspected attempt to defame the temple town of Dharmasthala in Karnataka is slowly falling apart

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com