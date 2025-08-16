Saturday, August 16, 2025
HomeCrimeTelangana: Pakistani man living in Hyderabad with forged identity tricks Hindu woman, marries her,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Telangana: Pakistani man living in Hyderabad with forged identity tricks Hindu woman, marries her, forcibly gets her converted

Back in 2016, Fahad forced Kirti to convert her religion to Islam and gave her new name “Doha Fatima” before marrying her. Fahad was employed at Sipal, a firm based in Hi-Tech City, Hyderabad.

OpIndia Staff
Image via India TV

A shocking case of Love jihad has emerged from the Banjara Hills region of Hyderabad where a man, Fahad, who hails from Pakistan, lured a Hindu woman, Kirti, and married her. According to the police, Fahad kept his Pakistani origins a secret and even produced forged papers to obtain employment in Hyderabad.

Back in 2016, Fahad forced Kirti to convert her religion to Islam and gave her new name “Doha Fatima” before marrying her. Fahad was employed at Sipal, a firm based in Hi-Tech City, Hyderabad.

The duo shared a home for some years, but everything changed when Kirti discovered that Fahad had entrapped another woman in his office in the same manner. Betrayed, Kirti gathered strength and went to the police. Fahad was arrested soon afterwards. The police have initiated an investigation regarding the allegations of forced conversion and marrying women by deceit.

Background of Fahad

Fahad, as per police, arrived in India in 1998 with his mother following his father’s death. His father was from Pakistan. His mother was from Hyderabad. Fahad obtained Indian citizenship later in 2018. Questions have still been raised regarding the identity documents he used prior to this, particularly during the time when he married in 2016. Authorities are now verifying if he abused Aadhaar, PAN, and voter ID, and if other women could have been approached.

Even after going through such emotional trauma, Kirti was brave enough to approach the authorities so that no one else has to go through the same ordeal. Strict action against such people has been promised by the police. The case has yet again opened up issues of fake marriages as well as deceptive practices in the city.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

IIT Gandhinagar professor Ashish Xaxa dismissed from service, was in the spotlight for his controversial social media posts, has called Gujarat a ‘scam society’

OpIndia Staff -

As PM Modi announces creation of High-Power Demography Mission, read which states are facing demographic changes and how it will impact India

Shraddha Pandey -

Nuclear bluff won’t be tolerated: As PM Modi reiterates India’s resolve to counter Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, read how “Operation Sindoor” exposed the repeated nuclear threats

Rukma Rathore -

Guwahati’s longest flyover to be named after Maharaja Prithu: Read about the unsung king of Kamarupa who defeated Bakhtiyar Khalji and annihilated his army

Raju Das -

What is India testing? Speculations rife over major missile test after India extends NOTAM to over 4790 km from Odisha coast to Indian Ocean...

Aditi -

40000 compliances abolished, 1500 obsolete laws repealed and more: How reforms undertaken by the Modi govt are transforming the country

OpIndia Staff -

Defend identity of Assam from going extinct due to demographic changes: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urges people on Independence Day

ANI -

Sharaf Rizvi pretended to be Samrat, Ajay and Vijay to trap Hindu girls, had married 12 girls in 3 states, used to pressure them...

OpIndia Staff -

Samudra Manthan: PM Modi announces National Deep Water Exploration Mission for energy security – Read details of the project including the ‘Matsya 6000’ submersible...

OpIndia Staff -

How Atmanirbhar Bharat is on the path of becoming Viksit under the Modi govt: Key announcements made on 79th Independence Day

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com