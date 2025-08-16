A shocking case of Love jihad has emerged from the Banjara Hills region of Hyderabad where a man, Fahad, who hails from Pakistan, lured a Hindu woman, Kirti, and married her. According to the police, Fahad kept his Pakistani origins a secret and even produced forged papers to obtain employment in Hyderabad.

Back in 2016, Fahad forced Kirti to convert her religion to Islam and gave her new name “Doha Fatima” before marrying her. Fahad was employed at Sipal, a firm based in Hi-Tech City, Hyderabad.

The duo shared a home for some years, but everything changed when Kirti discovered that Fahad had entrapped another woman in his office in the same manner. Betrayed, Kirti gathered strength and went to the police. Fahad was arrested soon afterwards. The police have initiated an investigation regarding the allegations of forced conversion and marrying women by deceit.

Background of Fahad

Fahad, as per police, arrived in India in 1998 with his mother following his father’s death. His father was from Pakistan. His mother was from Hyderabad. Fahad obtained Indian citizenship later in 2018. Questions have still been raised regarding the identity documents he used prior to this, particularly during the time when he married in 2016. Authorities are now verifying if he abused Aadhaar, PAN, and voter ID, and if other women could have been approached.

Even after going through such emotional trauma, Kirti was brave enough to approach the authorities so that no one else has to go through the same ordeal. Strict action against such people has been promised by the police. The case has yet again opened up issues of fake marriages as well as deceptive practices in the city.