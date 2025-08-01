Friday, August 1, 2025
HomeLawMarried woman drags underage boy to court, claims he had 'raped' her with promise...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Married woman drags underage boy to court, claims he had ‘raped’ her with promise of marriage, Uttarakhand High Court dismisses case

"It was a consensual relationship that deteriorated rather than a case of false promise. Cases like these are not only a burden on courts but also blot the identity of the individual accused of such a heinous crime," the High Court noted.

OpIndia Staff
Source: LiveLaw.in

In a recent ruling, the Uttarakhand High Court has junked a rape case against a minor boy who was accused of raping an older married woman on the pretext of marriage. Married to another man, the complainant woman, who is also a mother, was in a relationship with the accused boy who was a minor at the time the allegations were made.

Justice Pankaj Purohit dismissed the criminal proceedings against the accused on the ground that it was a “consensual relationship”.

The woman had alleged that the accused raped her with the promise of marrying her, and also threatened to make her obscene videos viral on social media.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the accused youth was summoned by Kashipur Judicial Magistrate’s court under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) in 2022.

The judge asked that how can a 28-year-old mature woman, who is also mother of a 7-year-old son, could engage in sexual relations with the boy on the basis of a marriage promise. Judge Purohit also raised question over the legal validity of such a promise allegedly made by the accused since he was a minor at the time.

“It was a consensual relationship that deteriorated rather than a case of false promise. Cases like these are not only a burden on courts but also blot the identity of the individual accused of such a heinous crime,” the High Court noted.

The court also pointed out that the accused minor was not of legally marriageable age, the complainant on the contrary, was already married and was well aware of the marriage, adding that she even had a child from her marriage.

Moreover, the court stated that the proposal of marriage from the accused minor was not probable given the complainant was already married, the High Court quashed the complaint and the chargesheet against the accused minor and dismissed the criminal proceedings against him.

With the rise in cases of false rape cases being filed due to failed relationships or the breach of promise of marriage, the Indian courts are now exercising caution in entertaining such cases.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

2008 Malegaon blast case: A timeline of the events orchestrated by Congress govt to frame Sadhvi Pragya, Lt. Colonel Purohit and others to propagate...

Rukma Rathore -

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who was at the forefront of the ‘Hindu terrorism’ campaign, now says terrorism shouldn’t be linked to any religion

OpIndia Staff -

‘Sanatan Dharma respects women’: Shifa in MP undertakes ‘ghar wapsi’ to become Shanvi, marries Rahul in a Shiva temple

OpIndia Staff -

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal reiterates Centre’s position on trade deals, says India will protect its interests amid Trump’s tariff blow

OpIndia Staff -

Sadhvi Pragya spent nearly a decade in prison over allegations of owning the motorcycle used in Malegaon Blasts, now Court says there is no...

OpIndia Staff -

Malegaon blasts, and Mumbai train blasts: How did the Maharashtra ATS during the UPA govt mess up probes, resulting in both cases falling flat...

Anurag -

9 years of torture for a crime she never committed: Sadhvi Pragya finally emerges victorious as the court acquits her in Malegaon blast case

Shriti Sagar -

The US has been importing Russian fertilizers and metals worth billions of dollars: How Trump’s threats on India-Russia relations are removed from reality

Chandrani Das -

‘Miya land dream won’t come true in Assam’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says as 182 square km land is freed by the state govt...

OpIndia Staff -

What makes ‘Mahavatar Narasimha’ unforgettable: A 7-point journey through its magic

Geetha G -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com