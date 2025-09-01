The Islamic conversion racket was exposed in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district recently. Now it has emerged that Hindu youths were shown dreams of marrying four times and living a luxurious life to get them to convert to Islam. The youths, including even handicapped people, were brainwashed and converted to Islam.

A few days back, the police had rescued blind professor Prabhat Upadhyay from a madarsa. He was being held hostage and was being forced to convert. The process of circumcision was going on in the madarsa when the police raided and freed him. The conversion gang had already named him ‘Hamid’. 4 accused, including madrasa maulvi Abdul Majeed, Salman, Mohammad Arif have been arrested. Zakir Naik’s CD, conversion certificate, suspicious transactions in 22 bank accounts and clues related to foreign funding were recovered from the accused.

As per a Dainik Bhaskar report, on 31st August 2025, when their team reached Kareli village of Subhash Nagar and Faiznagar, they found that the accused Salman and Mohammad Arif, had converted Brijpal, and even his mother and sister to Islam. These people had also converted Piyush and a minor of Faiznagar. The people of the village are terrified about this gang and are afraid that one day, they might make their children their victims.

‘Honey trap’ was executed by creating WhatsApp group

The gang had more than 20 WhatsApp groups. Photos and videos were uploaded every day. Slowly, Hindu youths were trapped by uploading obscene photos and videos. If the youth showed interest, he was called to the madrasa. There were girls who were tasked with brainwashing the Hindu youths. The Maulana would explain to Hindu youths that if they wanted four girls, Jannat and a luxurious life, then they should become a Muslim.

During these brainwashing sessions, Hindu gods and goddesses were abused and insulted. The gang members, while explaining the goodness of Islam, also shared how one can easily accept Islam. The gang explained that the benefits are four wives, house, servants, money and other things. The targeted youths were taught Urdu, Quran and Hadith. The youths were also told that they would also get a chance to become a Maulana or Maulvi.

Arrested in Prabhat’s case, Abdul Majeed trapped Piyush by sending photos and videos of his sister Ayesha. Piyush was first called to a madrasa and was enticed with a chance to marry Ayesha. However, first he was asked to convert to Islam. After brainwashing Piyush, he was circumcised. He was given a new name – Mohammad Ali. Gradually, Piyush himself became a part of the gang and started offering namaz five times a day.

This madrasa of Bareilly came into existence in 2014. Police investigation has revealed the conversion of 6 people in Bareilly so far. However, this figure may increase further.

Everyone was assigned different tasks in the Islamic conversion racket

The mastermind of the gang was Abdul Majeed. He had distributed tasks among his gang members. A member of this gang was one Salman, who worked as a tailor, but his real job was to provide books, CDs and other material related to Islam. Arif used to help him. Another member Faheem used to run a barber shop. He had all the information about the people coming to his shop and used to share it with Majeed.

Madarsa operator Abdul Majeed had connections across 27 districts

The police suspects that these people used to collect donations from different states and run the conversion business with this money. In view of this huge transaction, the agencies are investigating the possibility of funding from other countries including Pakistan.

SP South Anshika Verma said that the network of this gang is not limited to Bareilly only, but is spread across many states of the country. Abdul Majeed’s travel history is linked to more than 27 districts. Rs 13 lakh has been recovered from his account. Also, cheque books of many banks and 21 bank accounts have been found. He said that the police will arrest more people in this case. This incident has once again exposed the seriousness of conversion gangs, which are a big threat to our society.