California State Legislature passes controversial ‘SB 509 Bill’, which can persecute Indian-origin Hindu Americans: Read how this proposed law supports Khalistanis

The Khalistani Sikhs involved in plotting anti-India activities from American soil might as well be labelled as ‘community targeted by transnational repression.’ This is what makes the ‘SB 509 Bill’ dangerous.

California State Legislature

In a major setback to the Indian-origin Hindu diaspora in the United States, the California State Legislature has passed the dangerous SB 509 Bill.

The proposed law, which can label opposition to the violent Khalistani separatist movement as ‘digital, transitional repression,’ was passed by both the Senate and the Assembly of the California State Legislature.

The development was confirmed in a tweet by the US-based Hindu American Foundation (HAF) on Friday (12th September).

HAF pointed out, “Proponents of this bill and previous failed versions sought to silence advocacy against the separatist Khalistan movement, deeply tied to transnational terror attacks.”

The Hindu rights organisation, however, informed that it was successful in adding critical amendments to the SB 509 Bill, but it remains problematic in its current form.

HAF has appealed to California Governor Gavin Newsom to veto the controversial Bill, which is designed to encourage homegrown Khalistan extremism and target Indian origin Hindu Americans.

The disturbing nature of the amended SB 509 Bill

The controversial legislation is prone to misuse against the Indian-origin Hindu diaspora in the United States.

SB 509 Bill has the potential to label anyone (using digital technology to track the activities of terrorists or those involved in separatist movements) as ‘radicalised by state-sponsored propaganda or ideology’.

The proposed law defines transnational repression as “any action taken by a foreign government or an agent of a foreign government involving the transgression of national borders through physical, digital, or analog means in order to intimidate, silence, coerce, harass, or harm members of diaspora and exile communities or organizations that advocate for individuals in diaspora or exile communities in order to prevent the exercise of their human rights.

It could thus be weaponised against Indian-origin, Hindu Americans for voicing their opposition to Khalistani extremism and seperatist activities.

The ‘SB 509 Bill’ further claims that transnational repression is a ‘human rights violation’ which is somehow aimed at curbing dissent and preventing individuals from exercising their ‘rights and freedoms.’

The proposed law further states that the California government, by virtue of its State policy, is supposed to

  1. Protect persons and organizations in the state from transnational repression.
  2. Pursue criminal prosecutions, as appropriate, against those who engage in transnational repression.
  3. Provide support services for victims and communities in the state that may credibly be targeted in transnational repression.
  4. Meaningfully hold accountable foreign governments engaged in transnational repression and limit their ability to influence state policy or public opinion.
  5. Coordinate actions to enhance and complement any federal laws or regulations related to transnational repression.

‘SB 509 Bill’ directs the Office of Emergency Services to develop a ‘transnational repression recognition and response training’ to provide so-called ‘unbiased information on transnational repression’ to law enforcement authorities.

The deadline has been set to 1st January 2027.

The training will involve identification of different tactics of transnational repression in physical and nonphysical forms, governments known to ’employ transnational repression’, best practices for appropriate local and state law enforcement prevention, gathering information about ‘communities targeted by transnational repression’ and misinformation.

Given that the Indian government has been a vocal opponent of Khalistani activities abroad, aimed at secession of Indian State of Punjab from the Union, it could be labelled as a foreign government (under the proposed California State law) employing ‘transanational repression.’

This is further evident from the fact that Khalistanis may as well be roped in as ‘community experts’.

Culturally competent outreach to diverse impacted diaspora communities and subject matter experts in order to support effective and unbiased law enforcement responses to transnational repression,” the amended version of the Bill stated.

The Khalistani Sikhs involved in plotting anti-India activities from American soil might as well be labelled as ‘community targeted by transnational repression.’ This is what makes the ‘SB 509 Bill’ dangerous.

While the amended version claims that rights under the First Amendment (aka free speech) will not be prohibited, the lack of adequate guardrails and safeguards gives little to no hope.

