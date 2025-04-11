OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Friday, April 11, 2025
HomeNews ReportsWhat is SB 509 Bill: New proposed California law that could prevent opposition to...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

What is SB 509 Bill: New proposed California law that could prevent opposition to Khalistani activities, persecute Indian-origin Hindu Americans

The Khalistani Sikhs involved in plotting anti-India activities from American soil might as well be designated as 'community targetted by transnational repression.' This is what makes the 'SB 509 Bill' dangerous.

OpIndia Staff
What is SB 509 Bill: New proposed California law that could prevent opposition to Khalistani activities, persecute Indian-origin Hindu Americans
Hearing of the California State Senate Governmental Organization committee on SB 509 Bill, image via YouTube/ Diya TV

On Wednesday (9th April), the US-based Hindu American Foundation (HAF) opposed the SB 509 Bill, which has been approved by the California State Senate Governmental Organization Committee.

The controversial legislation is prone to misuse against the Indian-origin Hindu diaspora in the United States. The vague nature of SB 509 Bill can lead to labelling of opposition to the violent Khalistani separatist movement as ‘digital, transitional repression.’

The co-legal Counsel for the Hindu American Foundation, Samir Kalra, spoke before the Committee and highlighted the dangerous nature of the SB 509 Bill.

“I want to start by stating unequivocally that we are against transnational oppression in all forms, whether by foreign governments or by foreign organizations. This bill, however, is not the right way to address this challenge,” he pointed out.

“On the contrary, SB 509 lacks the adequate guardrails and safeguards necessary to prevent OAS trainings on transnational repression from being politicized or from institutionalizing biases against diaspora communities from specific countries of origin,” Kalra added.

The co-legal Counsel for the Hindu American Foundation pointed out that the controversial legislation has the potential to label anyone (using digital technology to track the activities of terrorists or those involved in separatist movements) as ‘radicalised by state-sponsored propaganda or ideology’.

He further added, “This would set a to severely curtailing and undermining important first amendment freedom of speech protections. More dangerously, under the guise of protecting dissent, SB 509 would empower law enforcement to criminally prosecute diaspora groups and community organizations who merely speak out against terrorism and extremism by accusing them of being foreign agents or engaging in soft transnational oppression on behalf of a foreign country.”

Samir Kalra highlighted that the SB 509 Bill lacked both clarity and guidance and could create inconsistencies and confusion in the implementation of training for law enforcement authorities. He pointed out that this could be leaving minorities (such as Hindus) at the risk of prosecution.

“The language of the bill, both in its definition of transnational oppression and who is considered an agent of a foreign government, is overly vague and could easily be weaponized to create trainings that demonize specific communities and privilege certain viewpoints,” he concluded.

Details about the SB 509 Bill

The controversial ‘SB 509 Bill’ was introduced in the California State Legislature in February 2025 by Democrat leader and Senator Anna Caballero. The other co-authors of the legislation are Esmeralda Zamudio Soria and Jasmeet Bains.

The Bill seeks the development of ‘transnational regression recognition’ and training of California’s emergency and disaster response services by the Office of Emergency Services and the California Specialized Training Institute.

The proposed law defines transnational repression as “any action taken by government officials, diplomatic personnel, and proxies through acts such as extrajudicial killings, physical assaults, unexplained disappearances, physical or online surveillance or stalking, intimidation, digital threats such as cyberattacks, targeted surveillance and spyware, and online harassment, and coercion such as harassment of, or threats of harm to, family and associates both within and outside the United States.

It could thus be weaponised against Indian-origin, Hindu Amercians for voicing their opposition to Khalistani extremism and seperatist activities.

The ‘SB 509 Bill’ further claims that transnational repression is a ‘human rights violation’ which is somehow aimed at curbing dissent and preventing individuals from exercising their ‘rights and freedoms.’

The proposed law further states that the California government, by virtue of its State policy, is supposed to

  1. Protect persons and organizations in the state from transnational repression.
  2. Pursue criminal prosecutions, as appropriate, against those who engage in transnational repression.
  3. Provide support services for victims and communities that may credibly be targeted in transnational repression.
  4. Meaningfully hold accountable foreign governments engaged in transnational repression and limit their ability to influence state policy or public opinion.
  5. (Coordinate actions to enhance and complement any federal laws or regulations related to transnational repression.

‘SB 509 Bill’ directs the Office of Emergency Services to develop a ‘transnational repression recognition and response training’ to address so-called ’emerging threats and specific information on tactics used by specific foreign governments’. The deadline has been set to 1st July 2026.

The training will involve identification of different tactics of transnational repression in physical and nonphysical forms, governments known to ’employ transnational repression’, best practices for appropriate local and state law enforcement prevention, gathering information about ‘communities targeted by transnational repression’ and misinformation.

Given that the Indian government has been a vocal opponent of Khalistani activities abroad, aimed at secession of Indian State of Punjab from the Union, it could be labelled as a foreign government (under the proposed California State law) of employing ‘transanational repression.’

The Khalistani Sikhs involved in plotting anti-India activities from American soil might as well be labelled as ‘community targetted by transnational repression.’ This is what makes the ‘SB 509 Bill’ dangerous.

OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSB 509, California State Senate Governmental Organization Committee
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Khalistanis are intimidating Himachali YouTuber over a video about Bhindranwale, demand apology, he narrates his ordeal to OpIndia

OpIndia Staff -
The Himachali YouTuber has been receiving threats from international numbers as Khalistanis have been constantly harassing him.
News Reports

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw debunks Congress leader’s claim that section 44 (3) of Data Protection Act 2023 ‘destroyed’ RTI Act : Here’s what he...

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to the Congress leader’s letter dated 23rd March 2025, Minister Vaishnaw wrote that the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 “is in harmony with privacy principles as enshrined in the Puttaswamy judgment and the principles of transparency in public life as enacted in the Right to Information (RTI) Act.”

India revokes Bangladesh transshipment facility after ‘landlocked Northeast’ comment by Yunus: What it was, why revoked, and how it will impact already troubled Bangladeshi...

Who is Tahawwur Rana, the Islamic terrorist behind 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, who has been extradited to India by the US government

Kapil Sibal, the anti-Hindu legal crusader: From Ram Mandir to Delhi Riots, Waqf and more, how the lawyer-politician fights every case against the interest...

Trump’s tariff war: US President announces 125% for China, gives 90-day breather for countries including India that have opted for negotiations

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bihar: Missionaries were building churches by calling them schools, used to convert people to Christianity by luring them with ₹1000 and marriage

OpIndia Staff -

Khalistanis are intimidating Himachali YouTuber over a video about Bhindranwale, demand apology, he narrates his ordeal to OpIndia

OpIndia Staff -

Centre appoints advocate Narender Mann as special public prosecutor in case against 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana after his extradition

OpIndia Staff -

Protests against Waqf Amendment Bill turn violent in West Bengal after Mamata’s call, vehicles vandalised and saffron flags removed

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Villagers vandalise church being built in the guise of a school in Chhapra, allege forced conversion by Christian missionaries

OpIndia Staff -

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw debunks Congress leader’s claim that section 44 (3) of Data Protection Act 2023 ‘destroyed’ RTI Act : Here’s what he...

OpIndia Staff -

India revokes Bangladesh transshipment facility after ‘landlocked Northeast’ comment by Yunus: What it was, why revoked, and how it will impact already troubled Bangladeshi...

Raju Das -

Who is Tahawwur Rana, the Islamic terrorist behind 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, who has been extradited to India by the US government

OpIndia Staff -

He is Canadian: Pakistan distances itself from 26/11 terror accused ex-Pakistan Army doctor Tahawwur Rana after his extradition to India

ANI -

MSC Turkiye makes historic berth at Adani Ports operated Vizhinjam Port, marking milestone in Indian maritime sector

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com