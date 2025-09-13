Continuing to host and support Khalistani elements in Canada, the Canadian authorities recently offered protection to Khalistani terrorist Inderjeet Gosal from an alleged threat to his life.

As per reports, the information was revealed by Gosal during an interview given to Global News on Thursday (11th September). Gosal said that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers formally warned him that his life was in imminent danger. Gosal, who believes that Indian hitmen are after his life, claimed that the Canadian police cautioned him last month, saying that he might be killed within weeks.

He said that the police official issued him a duty-to-warn notice again on Monday (8th September) regarding fresh threats to his life. The police official reportedly told Gosal that some hitmen were there to kill him. The Canadian Police reportedly offered him witness protection, which he is said to have refused on the grounds that it would interfere with his activism. “As a result of being the organiser of the Khalistan Referendum, I am facing an imminent threat to my life from the agents and proxies of the government of India,” he said.

Canadian police alleged India’s involvement in attacks on Khalistani elements in Canada

Without disclosing the details of the RCMP’s communication to him, Gosal claimed that the source of the alleged threat to his life originates from the Indian government. “It all stems from them, it all stems from the Indian government. They call the shots,” Gosal claimed. “We know this goes to the top of the chain of the Indian government, and we’re asking the Canadian government, our prime minister, Mark Carney, to take the necessary steps,” he added. Gosal urged the federal government to take immediate action against the alleged operations of Indian diplomats and intelligence agents.

According to reports, the Canadian police started issuing duty-to-warn notices to Khaistani elements regarding alleged threats to their life in 2022. In October 2024, the RCMP linked the incidents of attacks on Khalistani elements in Canada with the Indian government. The Canadian police alleged that the Indian diplomats and consular officials collected information on targets and passed it to the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), which then tasked organised crime members operating in Canada.

Who is Inderjeet Gosal

Inderjeet Gosal is a 36-year-old Khalistani terrorist based in Brampton, Canada. In November 2024, he was arrested by the Canadian police in connection with a violent attack on a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in Brampton. He was later released by the Peel Regional Police (PRP), subject to certain conditions.

Gosal was reportedly at the centre of the violent attack carried out by Khalistani terrorists on the Hindu temple. Gosal is the coordinator for the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a Khalistani terrorist group banned in India. He is also the principal organiser of the Khalistani campaign in Canada. He succeeded Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in 2023. The killing of Nijjar was pinned by the Canadian government on India, without any evidence, which led to strained relations between India and Canada. Gosal is considered the lieutenant of SJF’s general counsel, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is designated a terrorist by India. In a statement given to the Financial Times last year, Gosal said that he was not afraid to die for the establishment of an independent state for Sikhs (Khalistan) in Punjab, India.

The possibility of the revival of India-Canada relations

The India-Canada relations took a downward turn during the previous Trudeau government in Canada, after he accused the Indian government of being involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, without any evidence. This led to both countries expelling each other’s diplomats. However, after the present Canadian PM Mark Carney, assumed office this year, the relations between the two countries seem to be improving. Unlike his predecessor, Carney has adopted a pragmatic and economy-focused approach in resetting Indo-Canada relations. Even though there has been an apparent shift in Canada’s approach towards India since Carney took charge, the Canadian government has not actively taken any steps to curb Khalistani elements thriving in the country.