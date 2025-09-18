Thursday, September 18, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

CJI Gavai claims ‘he respects all religions’ after drawing flak over “go pray” remark on Lord Vishnu idol plea

The recent climbdown came after CJI Gavai's remarks on a petition seeking restoration of a mutilated Lord Vishnu idol at Khajuraho sparked massive outrage. While dismissing the petition, CJI had said, “This is purely publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now."

OpIndia Staff

The Chief Justice of India (CJI), BR Gavai, on Thursday (18th September), responded to the social media outrage over his anti-Hindu remarks that came while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of a 7-foot-long beheaded structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho.

CJI Gavai ‘clarified’ that he respects all religions. The comments came during the post-lunch session of the CJI-led bench at the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Somehow, the Solicitor General of India (SGI), Tushar Mehta, who was also present at the court, jumped to defend the CJI and said that he has known CJI Gavai for the last ten years and knows very well that the CJI visits all religious places. Mehta added that these days, things are blown out of proportion on social media. “Newtons’ law says that every action has an equal reaction. Now every action has a disproportionate social media reaction,” Mehta said.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who was also present at the court, agreed with the aforesaid view and added that lawyers suffer every day due to such kinds of portrayals of issues on social media. Not to forget, Sibal has a track record of fighting cases, from Ram Mandir to Waqf Bill, against the interests of Hindus and India.

As reported earlier, on 16th September 2025, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih heard the matter.

The petitioner, a devotee named Rakesh Dalal, argued that restoring the idol was not merely about archaeology but about faith, dignity, and the fundamental right of Hindus to worship their deities in wholeness. While dismissing the plea, CJI Gavai made unnecessary oral remarks against the Hindu faith by blending sarcasm and mockery.

“This is purely publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now,” the CJI told the petitioner.

While the sentiments of the Hindu community were hurt, the CJI today trivialised his outrageous remarks, suggesting that regardless of what he said in mockery of the Hindu deity, people should believe that he respects all religions.

