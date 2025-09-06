Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that he deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of India-US ties.

“India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership”, PM Modi added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said, “I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister. India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about.”

Trump further added, “I get along very well with (Indian PM) Modi as you know, he was here a couple of months ago, we went to the Rose Garden.”

Notably, Donald Trump has imposed 50% tariffs on Indian products recently citing Indian import of Russian oil.