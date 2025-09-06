Saturday, September 6, 2025
Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says after Trump climbs down from his tirade against India

Notably, Donald Trump has imposed 50% tariffs on Indian products recently citing Indian import of Russian oil.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that he deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of India-US ties.

“India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership”, PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister posted on X, “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said, “I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister. India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about.”

Trump further added, “I get along very well with (Indian PM) Modi as you know, he was here a couple of months ago, we went to the Rose Garden.”

Notably, Donald Trump has imposed 50% tariffs on Indian products recently citing Indian import of Russian oil.

