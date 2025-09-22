The Delhi High Court rejected the prayer of far-left ‘activist’ Devangana Kalita to reconstruct the case diaries of the case relating to the anti-Hindu Delhi riots, in which she is an accused. A single bench of Justice Ravinder Dudeja passed the judgment, while also confirming an earlier interim order directing the Delhi Police to preserve the case diaries.

“The petition is partly allowed. As far as the request for preservation is concerned, the interim order is made absolute. For reconstruction of the police diary, the request is rejected,” the Court said.

UAPA accused Kalita had requested the Delhi High Court to direct the Delhi Police to preserve and reconstruct the case diaries, alleging that the police had tampered with them. She had alleged that the Delhi Police ante-dated the witness testimonies in the case diaries relating to the criminal cases filed regarding the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests and a road blockade near the Jafrabad metro station in 2020.

She approached the High Court after her plea was rejected by the trial court. The trial court noted that the witness statements were not even a substantive part of the evidence. “While there may be merits in the submissions of the Ld. Counsel for the accused persons, but at this stage, this court cannot go into the truthfulness and veracity of the allegations,” the trial court remarked in its order passed on November 6, 2024.

Devangana Kalita was arrested for inciting communal violence

Kalita, along with UAPA-accused Asif Iqbal Tanha and Natasha Narwal in the 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi riots case, was granted bail in June 2021. Kalita was arrested by the Delhi Police for her role in stoking communal violence during the anti-Hindu riots in North-East Delhi in February 2020 that claimed 53 people and left more than 400 injured. Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita are founding members of Pinjra Tod, an organisation accused by some citizens of Seelampur, Jafrabad, and Trans-Yamuna of inciting riots in Delhi.

Pinjra Tod claims to be an autonomous collective of women students fighting for a just, accessible, non-discriminatory University and affordable accommodation and has been involved in numerous protests and campaigns of a far-left nature.