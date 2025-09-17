Despite U.S. President Donald Trump pressurising European Union to impose 100% tariff on India for buying Russian oil, the EU continues to strengthen its ties with India. While talks are going on for an India-EU Free Trade Agreement, the EU today proposed a new strategic agenda to raise bilateral relations with India to a higher level to boost shared prosperity, strengthen security, and tackle major global challenges together.

The initiative, titled EU-India Strategic Agenda for Prosperity and Security, seeks to elevate cooperation between the two democracies amid shifting global dynamics, placing trade, investment, security, and global challenges at the core of the relationship. A press release issued by the EU said, “Amid shifting geopolitical realities, closer EU–India relations are increasingly vital for strengthening economic growth and security, and diversifying supply chains in response to today’s uncertain global order. Beyond the bilateral dimension, the new strategic agenda highlights EU-India joint engagement on global issues and with third partners, reflecting India’s growing global influence.”

A joint communication on a new strategic EU-India agenda to the European Parliament and the European Council has also been published [PDF] by the union. It states that the both sides are committed to raising the Strategic Partnership to a higher level to boost shared prosperity, strengthen security, and tackle major global challenges together.

It proposes structuring the new strategic EU-India agenda around five pillars: Prosperity and Sustainability, Technology and Innovation, Security and Defence, Connectivity and Global Issues, and Enablers Across Pillars.

The agenda outlines commitments to accelerate progress on a free trade agreement, enhance investment flows, and expand joint projects in infrastructure, clean energy, and digital innovation. Brussels emphasized India’s role as a key partner in global supply chains and the need to build resilience against disruptions.

The new strategy proposes deepening tech cooperation, including a potential EU-India Startup partnership, and invites India to associate with Horizon Europe programme. Climate change and green technologies feature prominently, with both sides expected to step up cooperation on sustainable energy and emissions reduction.

Moreover, EU has highlighted opportunities to jointly strengthen food security, and health, climate and disaster resilience.

On security, the EU stressed closer coordination with New Delhi on crisis management, counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber-security, and the fight against disinformation. This will also enhance defence industrial cooperation, focusing on boosting production and technological capabilities, securing supply chains, and driving innovation.

EU and India are also expected to join hands to exchange intelligence information, as the statement said that “Launching negotiations for a Security of Information Agreement to facilitate classified information exchange will support closer security and defence cooperation.”

Closer cooperation on the Indo-Pacific, addressing hybrid threats, space security, and intensifying engagement on Russia’s war against Ukraine, shadow fleets, and sanctions are other areas of focus.

The Joint Communication further emphasises strengthening regional connectivity initiatives, such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and advances Global Gateway and EU-India trilateral cooperation with and in third countries. It aims to enhance cooperation with India in multilateral forums and encourage India to advance international law, multilateral values and global governance.

It prioritises maximising interaction and strengthening EU-India coordination at all levels.

The statement added that EU is ready to work with India to develop a joint comprehensive strategic agenda that is driven by shared priorities and delivers mutual benefits. It seeks to complement the engagement of EU Member States, with adoption of Council Conclusions foreseen at the Foreign Affairs Council in October.

The Officials also highlighted the importance of safeguarding democratic values and a rules-based international order.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the move was a “natural step” in aligning Europe and India more closely at a time of geopolitical uncertainty. She underlined that the partnership is not just about economics but also about shared responsibility in tackling global crises.

She said, “Now is the time to focus on reliable partners and double down on partnerships rooted in shared interests and guided by common values. With our new EU–India strategy, we are taking our relationship to the next level. Advancing trade, investment and talent mobility. Strengthening our joint economic security. Advancing the clean transition and driving innovation together. Deepening our industrial cooperation in defence. Europe is already India’s biggest trading partner and we are committed to finalising our Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year. Europe is open for business. And we are ready to invest in our shared future with India.”

Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, said, “India is one of the most important players in the world today and a natural partner for the European Union. There are many areas where our interests, strengths and political will align. Boosting our collaboration – which we are proposing today – will benefit the security and prosperity of citizens and businesses on both sides. There are areas where we disagree. Ultimately our partnership is about defending a rules-based international order. Our negotiations will address these challenges.”

The new strategy has been announced at a time when EU and India are close to finalise a Free Trade Agreement. The 13th round of talks for the FTA was recently held at New Delhi, and the 14th round is scheduled to be held in Brussels from October 6 to 10. Both sides have said that the FTA will be finalised by the end of this year, and is expected to be operational by early next year.

This development has shown that Donald Trump’s pressure tactics on other nations are not working after he angered the entire world with his trade and tariff policies. While he has been asking EU to impose 100% tariff on India, EU has made it clear that is not happening, and instead deepening its ties with India.