Thursday, September 18, 2025
HomeNews ReportsGiant golden statue of Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin installed outside US Capitol by...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Giant golden statue of Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin installed outside US Capitol by cryptocurrency investors

The statue made of hard foam was installed temporarily to celebrate the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates, it remained in place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

OpIndia Staff

A towering golden statue of President Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin was installed near the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The 12-foot-tall figure, made from hard foam and finished in gold, was placed on 3rd Street just off Union Square on the National Mall.

As per reports, the statue has been installed to celebrate the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates for the first time this year. It was funded and erected by a group of cryptocurrency investors linked to memecoin projects, who said the artwork was designed to spark debate about the future of money, the role of digital currencies, and the government’s influence over financial markets. The statue remained in place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Organizers said the installation was not only a work of political art but also a commentary on monetary policy, deliberately unveiled on the same day the Federal Reserve announced a quarter-point reduction in its benchmark interest rate, lowering it from 4.3% to about 4.1%. This marked the Fed’s first cut since December 2024, with projections indicating two more reductions this year and only one expected in 2026.

The project was livestreamed by its backers, showing stages of the statue’s construction, including the carving of Trump’s likeness and its transport to the Capitol area.

Hichem Zaghdoudi, speaking on behalf of the investor collective, described the display as a symbolic “thank you” to Trump for his supportive stance on Bitcoin and as a provocation to consider alternatives to government-issued currency.

The installation attracted widespread attention as it stood against the backdrop of ongoing debates over inflation, central banking, and the growing influence of cryptocurrencies on Wall Street and in Washington policy circles.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

As Pakistan browbeats about signing ‘defence agreement’ with Saudi Arabia, read how the bankrupt nation will end up as a ‘mercenary state’ of the...

Shraddha Pandey -

Truth about ‘hydrogen bomb’ of Rahul Gandhi, and what it shows about his mindset

Rahul Roushan -

CM Yogi Adityanath launches fifth phase of Mission Shakti in UP, campaign to focus on women’s safety, police deployment and awareness drives during Navratri

OpIndia Staff -

Election Commission debunks Rahul Gandhi’s latest lies on ‘vote chori’, clarifies nobody can delete any vote online

OpIndia Staff -

Tejashwi Yadav is the face of the RJD on all 243 seats in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha election: Here is why this ‘political strategy’...

अजीत झा -

No ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ as of now: Rahul Gandhi accused CEC of protecting ‘vote chors’, claims ‘someone’ using software to add-delete voters

OpIndia Staff -

Executive arm of EU targets India for purchasing Russian oil, conveniently forgets about its own $70 billion trade with Moscow: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Divine or ‘bovine’: Justice Nariman makes another anti-Hindu comment while talking about ex-CJI Chandrachud’s ‘prayed for guidance for Ram Mandir verdict’ remark. Read details

OpIndia Staff -

CJI Gavai makes a sarcastic jibe while denying restoration of Lord Vishnu’s idol in Khajuraho: Read 5 stark instances that exposes judiciary’s entrenched anti-Hindu...

Shraddha Pandey -

EU announces new strategic agenda to raise bilateral relations to a higher level to boost trade, defence cooperation, and tackle global challenges together

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com