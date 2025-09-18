A towering golden statue of President Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin was installed near the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The 12-foot-tall figure, made from hard foam and finished in gold, was placed on 3rd Street just off Union Square on the National Mall.

As per reports, the statue has been installed to celebrate the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates for the first time this year. It was funded and erected by a group of cryptocurrency investors linked to memecoin projects, who said the artwork was designed to spark debate about the future of money, the role of digital currencies, and the government’s influence over financial markets. The statue remained in place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

People love our savior @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/6tImkQkFOV — Donald J. Trump Golden Statue (@djtgst) September 17, 2025

Organizers said the installation was not only a work of political art but also a commentary on monetary policy, deliberately unveiled on the same day the Federal Reserve announced a quarter-point reduction in its benchmark interest rate, lowering it from 4.3% to about 4.1%. This marked the Fed’s first cut since December 2024, with projections indicating two more reductions this year and only one expected in 2026.

Bringing the heat irl 👀#DJTGST pic.twitter.com/KQ0Cwe1kdp — Donald J. Trump Golden Statue (@djtgst) September 15, 2025

The project was livestreamed by its backers, showing stages of the statue’s construction, including the carving of Trump’s likeness and its transport to the Capitol area.

Hichem Zaghdoudi, speaking on behalf of the investor collective, described the display as a symbolic “thank you” to Trump for his supportive stance on Bitcoin and as a provocation to consider alternatives to government-issued currency.

The installation attracted widespread attention as it stood against the backdrop of ongoing debates over inflation, central banking, and the growing influence of cryptocurrencies on Wall Street and in Washington policy circles.