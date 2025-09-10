Israel carried out an unprecedented attack on Hamas leadership in Qatar’s capital city, Doha, on Tuesday, 9th September. While Qatar has been key negotiator in the Gaza ceasefire talks, top leaders of Hamas have been staying in the country since the Israel launched operation against the terror group in Gaza after the terror attack. Israeli forces struck a residential area in Doha where Hamas leaders reside.

The attack came at a time when Qatar, one of the lead mediators between Israel and the United States, on the one hand, and Hamas on the other, had been trying to broker a ceasefire in Gaza. The Gulf state, an US ally, has been a central location for prisoner exchanges and truce talks since the Gaza conflict heated up in October 2023.

The attack took place in the West Bay Lagoon area in Doha, home to many foreign embassies, schools, supermarkets and residential compounds. The region is home to Qataris as well as residents from around the world.

Qatar termed the attack as “cowardly Israeli attack”

According to the media reports, the initial series of explosions was just after 3 pm (IST), while additional confirmed missile attacks came a little after 4 pm (IST). At around the same time, the Israeli army took responsibility, stating that the attack was focused on a compound where Hamas leaders were supposed to have been.

Qatar has condemned the attack, terming it as “cowardly Israeli attack” on the political headquarters of Hamas.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry quickly issued a statement condemning the attack, calling it a “blatant violation” of international law. This was the first time Israel had directly targeted Qatar, a country where its own representatives have engaged in negotiations in recent years.

Notably, the location of Hamas leaders in Doha was not a secret. There was an unwritten understanding that while Israel will target Hamas and its leaders, they won’t carry out any such operation in Qatar, given its role in negoations. Moreover, as Qatar is an ally of US, there is large US military base in the country, it was belived that the country is safe from Israeli attack.

Qatari Prime Minister Al Thani said that weapons used by Israel were not detected by Qatari air defence radar. Moreover, US informed Qatari officials about the attack 10 minutes after it began.

Senior Hamas leaders survive

Hamas confirmed later in the evening that its senior political leaders had survived the strike in Doha. In its first official statement, the group said Israel’s real intention was to derail ongoing prisoner exchange talks and ceasefire negotiations. Hamas also confirmed that the members of nogiation delegatoin were unharmed.

While the top leaders escaped unharmed, at least six people were killed in the attack. Among the victims, one was the son and one aide of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, along with a Qatari security officer, according to the country’s Ministry of Interior. Hamas described the assault as a “heinous crime” and “a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws.”

The group also accused Israel of trying to undermine every possible effort to end the war in Gaza, where more than 64,600 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

Reactions from Hamas and Qatar

The Palestinian group described the attack as “a heinous crime, a blatant aggression, and a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws.”

A member of Hamas’s political bureau, Suhail al-Hindi, said the Palestinian group holds the United States administration responsible for the attack, which the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned “in the strongest terms.”

Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has also condemned Israel’s “reckless criminal attack” in the capital Doha in a phone call with US President Donald Trump. The attack is “a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and security…,” Sheikh Tamim said in a statement on Tuesday (9th September).

“Israel’s attack is a clear breach of Qatar’s sovereignty and security,” Sheikh Tamim said in his own statement, terming Israel’s move as risky and destabilizing.

Israel defends the strike

Israel, meanwhile, has stood by its decision. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office released a statement on social media insisting that the attack was “a wholly independent Israeli operation.”

“Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility,” the post read. Both Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz later issued a joint statement saying the strikes were justified. They tied the operation to a shooting in occupied East Jerusalem on Monday, 8th September, in which six Israelis were killed.

“The IDF (Israeli military) and ISA (security agency) conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation,” the military said.

“For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organisation’s operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 (2023) massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel,” it added.