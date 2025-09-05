Friday, September 5, 2025
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Siddaramaiah govt withdraws cases against Congress workers involved in stone pelting and Islamist...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah govt withdraws cases against Congress workers involved in stone pelting and Islamist mob that carried out anti-Hindu riots

The Congress government has withdrawn cases against the supporters of deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who were were booked for stone-pelting on buses and government offices in Kanakapura after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in 2019.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka: Congress govt withdraws cases against party supporters and Islamist rioters
Siddaramaiah with DK Shivakumar (image via TheFederal)

The Congress government in Karnataka has decided to withdraw cases against its supporters, Muslim rioters and several Ambedkarite ‘activists’.

On Thursday (4th September), the state government approved the withdrawal of cases against those involved in the 2019 stone-pelting incident in Chittapur, wherein a Muslim mob comprising 20 to 30 youths pelted stones after Hindu activists gave tip to police about cattle smuggling. This case was withdrawn on the petition submitted by IT/BT minister Priyank Kharge.

The Congress government has withdrawn cases against the supporters of deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who were were booked for stone-pelting on buses and government offices in Kanakapura after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in 2019. Cases against supporters of Shivakumar’s brother, former Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh, who in 2012 had gheraoed then CM, protesting the exclusion of Suresh from a function to garland Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue, have also been withdrawn.

Deccan Herald reported that these withdrawals were approved against the advice of the Home Department – the DGP and IGP, the Director of Prosecutions and Government Litigation, and the Law Department. These authorities said that these cases were “not fit” for withdrawal and that “no public interest” was involved.

In addition, cases pertaining to violence on Ganesh Chaturthi procession in Ramanagar, Koppal and other areas have also been withdrawn after an appeal by former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. In one of these cases, police was allegedly misbehaved with by Ganesh procession participants. The second case was against those who organised a ram fight and the third was was related to violations during the Ganesh Chaturthi procession in 2019.

Four cases pertaining to the violent protests held at Shikaripura in the Shivamogga district in 2023 against the internal reservation for Scheduled Caste members announced by the then BJP government.

Three cases were withdrawn on petitions filed by Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, and the chief whip of the government in the Legislative Assembly, Ashok Pattan.

“We have withdrawn 60 cases which were filed by the government; they include cases booked against farmers, students, and Kannada activists. We have withdrawn the cases in various police stations,” Law and Parliament Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

This, however, is not the first time that the Congress government has withdrawn cases against rioters. In October 2024, the CM Siddaramiah-led government withdrew the case against leaders from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and others involved in the 2022 Hubballi Riots.

These Muslim individuals were accused of orchestrating a large mob of Muslims that stormed the Old Hubli police station and attacked police personnel. The mob had not only pelted stones at the police station and police vehicles but also targeted a nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital, causing significant damage. The Karnataka Government’s decision came despite the state’s Law and Police departments being opposed to the move.

The Congress government’s move to withdraw 60 cases, with most being those against its own supporters, has sparked a political storm. Amidst the controversy, the Karnataka cabinet has approved the recommendations of the one-man inquiry commission headed Justice P.N. Desai, which gave ‘clean chit’ to Chief Minister Siddaramiah and his family in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case.

The report was submitted on 31st July to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

“We (the Cabinet) had constituted Justice P N Desai’s one-man commission, which has submitted its report in two volumes. The report makes it clear that there is no truth in allegations made against the chief minister and his family. It has also asked for action against certain officials on various accounts. We have accepted the report and its recommendations,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

Background of MUDA Scam

On 10th July 2024, a complaint was filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and nine others for allegedly forging documents to claim compensation from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Social activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed the complaint. It has accused Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy Devaraj, who claimed to be a landowner, and his family of ‘wrongdoings’.

It is pertinent to note that earlier, CM Siddaramaiah rejected the BJP’s demand for a CBI probe in this matter. In his defence, he demanded Rs 62 from MUDA claiming that it “usurped” his family’s 3.16-acre land for a development project. However, the Chief Minister’s demand soon sparked an outrage among the Bengaluru farmers. They accused the administration of following separate rules for the Chief Minister and state farmers. Additionally, they have also started to demand higher compensation from MUDA for acquiring their land for key development projects. The Lokayukta Police, however, handed clean chit to the accused earlier due to “lack of evidence”.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails the GST reforms designed to improve ease of living and build Viksit Bharat

OpIndia Staff -

4,056 graves in Kashmir, 93 per cent Pakistani terrorists: New study shreds separatist myth of Indian Army ‘atrocities’, exposes Pakistan’s bloody proxy war

Jinit Jain -

NIPER Guwahati in collaboration with National Dope Testing Laboratory develops rare reference material for enhanced anti-doping testing in sports

OpIndia Staff -

India and Singapore announce new economic, tech and security cooperation during PM Lawrence Wong’s meeting with PM Modi in Delhi, agree to strengthen 60-years-old...

OpIndia Staff -

Speedy trial a right but accused to blame for delays: Delhi High Court rejects bail plea of Tasleem Ahmed in 2020 riots conspiracy case

Anurag -

Denial of bail to Umar Khalid a ‘travesty of justice’? Here is how conspirators of Delhi anti-Hindu riots delayed trial, indulged in forum shopping...

Anurag -

CBIC slams Rajdeep Sardesai for claiming that sugar-coated popcorns will be taxed at 18%, clarifies that GST on popcorn of all flavours is 5%...

OpIndia Staff -

GST Council announces major tax cuts on electronics items, bringing down GST on TVs, ACs, dishwashers and others from 28% to 18% ahead of...

OpIndia Staff -

GST Reforms 2025: Modi govt makes automobiles budget-friendly for the middle class through major tax cuts

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala court acquits Professor, who was falsely accused of sexual harassment by SFI-linked students 11 years ago, conspiracy against victim was hatched at CPIM...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com