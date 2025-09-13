Saturday, September 13, 2025
Updated:

Lashkar-e-Taiba to rebuild Markaz Taiba headquarters destroyed in Operation Sindoor using govt grant and floor relief funds, demolition completed

Most of the buildings in the complex were destroyed in the missile strikes, and only skeletal remains of the structures were left standing. Therefore, the structure has been demolished to pave way for new construction.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) headquarters in Murdike destroyed by India’s operation Sindoor is being rebuilt using government funds. A report by India Today said that the LeT is using state funds and reliefs given to flood victims to rebuild its Markaz Taiba headquarters.

Markaz Taiba is the ‘alma mater’ and the most important training centre of Lashkar-e-Taiba, located in Nangal Sahdan, Muridke, Sheikhupura, Punjab, Pakistan. Established in 2000, the centre is spread across 82 acres, and is comprises of madrassa, market, residential area for terror entities, sports facility, a fish farm and agricultural tracts.

The complex holds arms and physical trainings facility, as well as for dawa’h and radicalisation/ indoctrination for terror entities both from within Pakistan and abroad. There are separate Sufa education centres for men and women for religious indoctrination of male and female cadres. Several structures in this large complex were destroyed in Operation Sindoor in May this year.

As per the report, the terror group has completed demolition of the structure bombed by Indian forces. Most of the buildings in the complex were destroyed in the missile strikes, and only skeletal remains of the structures were left standing, and were unsafe for use. Therefore, the structure has been demolished to pave way for new construction.

LeT started demolition of Markaz Taiba complex using five JCB machines on August 18, and by August 20, Umm-ul-Qura training complex was partially razed. The structure was completely demolished by 4th September. After that, the heavily damaged accommodation block was fully demolished by 7 September.

At present, the debris from the site is being cleared, and construction of a new structure will begin soon. The group has set a target to complete the new building by February 5, 2026 for the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day convention, a major event for LeT.

Notably, after multiple terror bases were destroyed by India during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan government had promised to rebuilt them, as all the bases are located in public buildings like mosques and health centres. Last month, LeT received initial assistance of PKR 4 crore (₹1.25 crore) from the govt to rebuild the Markaz Taiba, however, the group will need PKR 15 crore (₹4.70 crore) to rebuild the structure to its previous state.

Therefore, the terror group has launched a fundraising campaign, under the grab of seeking help for flood victims. LeT is receiving both online and offline donations under the label ‘Relief for flood victims.’ 

