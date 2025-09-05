An Islamic mob on Friday vandalised the recently installed plaque at Hazratbal Dargah in Srinagar. The mob smashed the Ashoka Emblem carved on the marble plaque marking the foundation stone of a new structure within the shrine, calling it anti-Islam.

Watch: On Friday, people dismantled an Ashoka Emblem carved on marble at the revered Hazratbal Dargah, citing that sculpting figures goes against Islamic ethos. The marble stone had been recently installed as part of the shrine’s makeover. pic.twitter.com/mdhNREsXkp — Only Kashmir (@onlykmr) September 5, 2025

Islamists claimed that carving of the national emblem on the foundation stone is a blatant disregard for Islamic traditions. National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq claimed that it goes against the fundamental Islamic belief of Tawheed, saying that that idol worship is strictly forbidden in Islam.

Im not a religious scholar but in In Islam, idol worship is strictly forbidden—the gravest of sins. The foundation of our faith is Tawheed.



Placing a sculpted figure, at the revered Hazratbal Dargah goes against this very belief. Sacred spaces must reflect only the purity of… — Tanvir Sadiq (@tanvirsadiq) September 5, 2025

In a post on X, he said, “Sacred spaces must reflect only the purity of Tawheed, nothing else.”

On the other hand, BJP leader and Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi condemned the attack, calling it a terrorist attack. She urged the Prime Minister and the union Home minister to order their immediate arrest of those responsible for the vandalism.

Andrabi alleged that political elements were behind the incident, accusing them of attempting to damage both the dignity of the Dargah and the sanctity of Kashmir.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | On the viral video of a mob tarnishing the national emblem on the foundation stone of the Hazratbal Shrine, BJP leader and Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakshan Andrabi says, "This incident is very unfortunate. Tarnishing the national emblem is a… pic.twitter.com/Cq1hONZSZJ — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025

Without naming him directly, Andrabi hit out at NC MLA Tanveer Sadiq, who had objected to the emblem’s placement at the shrine. “A leader tweeted about it. I don’t think he deserves to be called a leader. These people don’t even know what religion is—they fed militants in their homes,” she alleged. She also alleged that goons of the ruling party in Jammu and Kashmir did the attack.