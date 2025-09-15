The Indian cricket team defeated Pakistan in a one-sided encounter during the ongoing Asia Cup tournament held in UAE. Besides winning by 7 wicket, Indian cricket team refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team and dedicated the dominating win to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian armed forces.

This rattled Pakistani public as well as the ex-cricketers and sports journalists. The Pakistan cricket team did not just face a humilating defeat but was rightfully treated with utmost indifference.

Former Pakistani fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed, who fantasised about Pakistani batsmen hitting Jasprit Bumrah for 6 sixes in an over, lamented, “You are putting pressure on your players. Where are you taking the world? Where are you taking cricket? I mean this must is a unique situation. They left and did not shake hands.”

“BCCI has forbidden their players to to shake hands My request is to the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board not to shake hands with India. It is your turn to insult them,” he weave more fantasises.

Shoaib Akthar, who had vowed to capture Kashmir and do Ghazwa-e-Hind, was seen pleading India for a handshake.

“It is disappointing and I am speechless. It is disheartening. I do not know what to say. Please don’t make it political. This is a cricket match. We are saying good things for you. What is your problem in shaking hands? Show some grace. Fights also happen at home. It doesn’t mean you should take it to the next level by not shaking hands,” he claimed.

Pakistani sports analyst Sanaullah Khan lamented, “Pakistan-India match is over. When you can play a match and do other things, what was the probelm with a handshake?”

He lashed out at the Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Mohsin Naqvi, for not taking strict action against India.

Pakistani sports journalist Ejaz Wasim Bakhri claimed, “When the Indian cricket team was going back to the dressing room, they did not shake hands with the Pakistani team. And even during the toss, Surya Kumar Yadav did not shake hands with the Pakistani captain.”

His sidekick remarked, “Look, I think that the game should be kept away from politics. If they felt that it was distasteful to shake hands, then they should not have come here to play altogether.”

Former Pakistani captain Rashid Latif whined, “The bad thing that happened today was that there was no handshake. When our captain took the team to the Indian dressing room, their team left the room.”

“The ICC should must take note of it. It is better that you do not play cricket altogether. Because it is a gentleman’s game. Lack of handshake is not good sign for international cricket,” he alleged.

Another Pakistani sports journalist cried foul after India turned down handshake with his cricket team.

“It was known that they would not leave any stone unturned to show that they are superior than Pakistan. What was this gimmick of not shaking hands after the match? They clearly wanted to show their superiority,” he claimed.