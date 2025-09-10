Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Pappu Yadav’s viral audio threatening a govt official is remnant of the same Jungle Raaj that killed NHAI engineer Satyendra Dubey in 2003

OpIndia cannot confirm the veracity of the viral audio, or if the voice in the video actually belongs to the MP Pappu Yadav. The clip has been viral in the last couple of days and has been widely reported as a call recording featuring Pappu Yadav's conversation with a NHAI official.

In the year 2003 in Bihar, NHAI engineer Satyendra Dubey was killed because he had dared to raise his voice against rampant corruption in road construction in the state. In a recent audio clip that has gone viral, MP Pappu Yadav is reportedly heard threatening an NHAI official in an abusive, threatening manner.

In the audio clip, a voice that is said to be of MP Pappu Yadav is heard pressurising a NHAI official to hire an ambulance driver who is known to him. “I will end your ‘Latkhori’ in 2 minutes”, Pappu Yadav is heard saying in the clip. When the official requests him to speak as an honourable member of parliament and be careful of his mannerisms in language, Pappu Yadav asks his associates about the address of the said NHAI official.

What is the viral audio?

In the clip, Pappu Yadav first addresses the official as ‘Shekhar ji”. When the NHAI official acknowledges his name, the caller saying that he is Pappu Yadav, tells him, ‘Itna loose mat hoiye, tight rahiye” (don’t become so loose, maintain your composure and due respect). Yadav then asks the official to hire a man named Manish, who used to be an ambulance driver. When the official says he cannot decide the hiring process, Yadav retorts rudely, “Do what you are told”.

The NHAI official then expresses his inability to hire the man recommended by Yadav, however, Yadav refuses to take no for an answer. He starts a threatening, abusive tone with the official and asks where he is currently. When the official says that he is currently in Delhi getting treatment, Yadav tells him that he can cure him of his ‘Latkhori'(headstrong behaviour) and habit of funds misappropriation ‘in two minutes’.

In the audio clip, the voice that is reportedly Pappu Yadav then asks his associates where the official lives. When he was told that he works in a hospital in Purnia, he then asked what post he holds.

Further in the conversation, Yadav asks the official when he is coming back. When the official refuses to share his travel plans with Yadav, Yadav loses his cool again. He asks the official ‘are you mentally ok’, adding abusive words. He says ‘we will get you cured of your disease’ and despite requests by the official to speak politely, he continues the usage of expletives and abuses.

Who was Satyendra Dubey?

Satyendra Dubey was an NHAI engineer who had written a complaint letter to the PMO highlighting the rampant corruption in road construction works in Bihar and Jharkhand. Dubey had not kept his identity hidden in the letter, and as a result, he became the target of a corrupt system in 2003.

Dubey was brutally shot to death inside the Circuit House in Bihar’s Gaya, on November 27, 2003.

Dubey’s murder had caused fear and apprehension among government engineers all over the country, over speaking against corruption. Though the main accused Uday Mallah was arrested eventually, Dubey’s family believes that the actual culprits who had ordered the murder are still at large and the CBI investigation failed to punish the real criminals behind the murder.

Though Pappu Yadav is an independent MP, he calls himself a ‘Congress’ leader and recently he had termed Tejashwi Yadav as ‘leader of the people’. The Jungle Raaj that ruled Bihar in the 90s and subsequent years is still lurking beneath the surface. Leaders like Pappu Yadav, who promote themselves as the saviours of the poor, are the products of the same Jungle Raaj and Lalu Yadav’s political legacy.

